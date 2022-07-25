The old boxing adage says if you want to dethrone the champion, you have to knock him out.

Through five innings, Penn Manor (16-3-1) was ahead on points. Ahead on points wasn’t going to do it against the two-time defending LNP Tournament Midget champion Lititz Oddfellows.

It was the Oddfellows, playing in their home-away-from-home, Clipper Magazine Stadium, where they’re 19-1, who landed the big blow, dropping the Comets to the canvas in the top of the sixth inning on Sawyer Martin’s 2-run triple.

Cody Lutz plated Martin with a sacrifice fly, for a 3-2 lead and Chase Martin brought it home with 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief as the Oddfellows (15-6) completed the three-peat, winning their ninth title overall.

“When we get to this type of situation,” Lititz coach Bill Weismandel shared, “they’re focused and they understand their focus.

“It starts with really good players,” he said, “and every year, when the new guys come in, they’re picking it up from the guys who were here the year before. It just builds on top of itself.”

Penn Manor starter Chris Hubbs took a two-hit shutout into the sixth, but walked Lititz leadoff hitter Seth Adomnik to open the inning. Comets coach Tom Fish brought Cole Miller in to relieve, but was greeted by Brenden Stuhltrager’s infield single off first baseman Grant Fry.

The runners advanced on Chase Martin’s groundout, bringing Sawyer Martin to the plate.

“I knew, going into the inning, that I was going to have runners on, because we were at the top of the lineup,” said Sawyer Martin. “1-0, I got a pitch I liked.”

Martin lifted what initially appeared to be a flyball to center, good for a likely sacrifice fly and an RBI.

Then the booster rockets kicked in.

“Off the bat, I thought I got under it a little,” he said. “Once I saw him running back, I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I got all of that.’ ”

“I knew he had hit it well and that we had a run,” said Weismandel. “He had incredible backspin on the ball, the kind that just keeps going, and I thought, ‘That thing’s not coming down any time soon.’ ”

Comets center fielder Trevor Adams drifted back, then recognized the ball was carrying like a well-struck 1-iron. He kicked in the afterburners as the ball rolled to the warning track, with Martin pulling into third with a triple.

From there, Martin tagged and scored the eventual game-winner on Lutz’s fly to center.

It was left to Chase Martin to do the closing, which he did with three groundouts and four strikeouts. Pumping fastballs in the high 80s, he struck out the side in the seventh.

“That’s adrenalin,” he said. “Keep throwing strikes, see if they can hit it and let the defense play defense. I threw in a curveball one or two times, but they didn’t really seem to hit the fastball, so I kept throwing fastballs.”

Hits were at a premium all night as Hubbs and Stuhltrager were dominant on the mound. While Hubbs tamed the potent bats of the Oddfellows, Stuhltrager didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield.

But errors were his kryptonite – including his own in the first inning – as the Comets touched him for two unearned runs.

Adams led off the Comet first with a walk, taking second on Stuhltrager’s errant pickoff attempt. Adams took third on Bryce Avery’s infield single, scoring on Grant Fry’s grounder to third.

Hubbs nursed that lone run through four innings and got a huge lift in the Lititz fifth. Caleb Johnson walked, but was erased on a stolen base try. The next batter, Tyson Kline, tripled to right.

He was still on third as Hubbs recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

“I was trying to focus on keeping my cool,” said Hubbs, “and not having that runner score.”

A different message developed in the Lititz dugout. “That just proved to us that we could put the ball in play more than we were,” said Sawyer Martin.

Reprieved, the Comets doubled their advantage in the bottom of the inning as pinch-hitter Shan Black-Robinson reached on an infield single with one out. Taking second on a wild pitch, he broke for third, on a delay, on Danny Santana’s grounder to third, then scampered home as first baseman Ethan Zipko’s throw back to third skidded past the bag.

Six outs away from the first Penn Manor-based LNP Midget title in 34 years, it slipped away.