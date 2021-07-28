Odd numbered year.

Oddfellows year.

While one can draw no inference from the Lititz Oddfellows winning the LNP Midget championship in odd-numbered years, one can also not deny the obvious. Lititz has won in each odd-numbered year since 2011. Five times.

Make that six.

Paced by Seth Adominik’s four-hit shutout, backed by a nine-hit attack, Lititz (12-3) nailed down its eighth LNP tournament title overall with a 4-0 victory over Hempfield Black, Tuesday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. It was the Oddfellows sixth straight LNP title game appearance. They are now 16-1 in games played at the Clip.

Talk about home field advantage.

Mixing fastball and off-speed offerings, Adominik didn’t walk a batter, struck out six and retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, facing trouble just once.

Appearing in its first Midget title game since 2014, Black (12-2-1), which took the regular, summer season match between the teams, 7-1, threatened only once.

With two out in the third inning of a 0-0 game, Michael Rieker and Cameron Berger singled. Adominik fell behind Austin Dunlap 2-1, battled back to 2-2 as Dunlap fouled off two pitches, then got the strikeout on a curveball, down and away.

Black would get one more baserunner, Gavin Constein’s one-out single in the fourth.

“I was trying to get my spots on the outside corner,” Adominik said. “I knew they weren’t going to hit the ball very well.”

“He threw very well,” said Hempfield coach Jeremy Morrison. “He had us off balance throwing breaking balls. We only had a couple hits, but it seemed like there was one or two outs and we couldn’t generate anything.”

Dunlap and Adominik settled into a pitcher’s duel through three innings, but Lititz sneaked a run across in the fourth. Matt Seibert doubled into the left field corner leading off the inining, followed by Matthew Williams’ line single to center. With one out, Adominik struck out looking as the two biggest players on the Oddfellows, and unlikeliest candidates to pull off a double steal, did just that.

Williams lit for second on the called strike three as Seibert moseyed down the third base line. As soon as catcher Brian Williams committed to throwing to second, Seibert was gone.

“Yes, and no,” said Oddfellows manager Bill Weismandel when asked if they were the least expected to steal. “We tell them in December (high school off season practice), everybody runs.”

Two out lightning broke the game open for the Oddfellows in the sixth as Williams singled and Chance Montgomery reached on an error. Adominik walked to load the bases and, with no easy out up and down the Lititz lineup, Black was in trouble. Even with nominally No. 7 batter Brendan Stuhltragher stepping to the plate.

Stuhltragher worked the count to 3-and-2, then ripped a single into short right center field, scoring two runs. “At first I was just trying to put it in play somewhere,” said Stuhltragher. “I got behind in the count, fouled off a curve (then) getting a fast ball and just trying to drive it. He gave me a fastball high, and I put it up the middle.”

“In hindsight, it kind of felt like, the whole game changes with that one pitch,” Weismandel said. “He doesn’t get that hit, they get out of the inning, it’s still 1-0, it’s a game and they have last at bats.”

Lititz would score once more in the seventh on Aaron Hess’ single and it was left to Adominik to close it out.

“It never gets old,” said Weismandel, “because you’re out here as competitors. You’re learning, not just baseball, but about disappointment and failure. Learning how to handle success.”