Ten teams set off on this year’s Lancaster County Youth Baseball League 14U tournament road tonight.

The schedule starts with the play-in round, then moves to four best-of-three qualifying series.

Each team looks to claim one of four spots in the LNP Junior-Midget Tournament, which will be played at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy the week of July 19.

Here is a quick glimpse at where the Junior-Midget teams stand coming into postseason play.

Play-in games

No. 10 Mount Joy vs. No. 7 Cedar Crest

Mount Joy (8-12) snatched the last playoff spot in the Junior-Midget division, while Cedar Crest fell to the seventh seed as the regular season wound down. The Falcons finished the regular season with a league record of 9-11. The game is set for a 6 p.m. start at South Lebanon Elementary School.

Season series: Cedar Crest and Mount Joy split the season series, the Falcons winning the first game 10-4 and Mount Joy taking the second game 7-6.

Notable players: This year’s Mount Joy players are the comeback kids. They focus heavily on their team play and refuse to go down without a fight. They will embrace the role as the underdogs in the playoffs, don’t mind doing so.

Cedar Crest allowed the fewest runs among play-in teams, allowing 102 runs. The Falcons have allowed fewer runs than Elizabethtown, Manheim Township and Lampeter-Strasburg, all who finished above them.

No. 9 Lititz VFW vs. No. 8 Penn Manor Comets

Penn Manor and Lititz VFW knew they would be involved in the play-in round, they just didn’t know where the seeds would fall, as a majority of the teams were jumbled in the standings until the last day of the regular season.

Penn Manor and Lititz finished with identical league marks of 9-11, but the Comets snatched the higher seed because their 129 runs allowed were 13 fewer than Lititz’s 142 — the third tie-breaker after head-to-head record. Tonight’s game is set for a 6 p.m. start at Highville Fire Company, Conestoga.

Season series: The teams split their regular-season meetings. Lititz won the first matchup 11-5 and the Comets won the second 7-5.

Qualifying round

No. 1 Mountville Angels vs. lowest remaining seed

The Angels finished atop the season standings, posting a league record of 18-2. They had a team batting average of .360 and allowed 72 runs over 20 league games.

Season series: Mountville swept all its season series against Penn Manor, Lititz VFW and Mount Joy. The Angels split with Cedar Crest, winning the first matchup 5-4 and dropping the second by a score of 6-5.

Notable players: The Angels have three players hitting .400 or better, with Dylan Jackson (.443), Jeremiah Curtiss (.426) and Josh Toole (.418) leading the offense. Jackson, Liam Ahern, Brody Gebhard and Drew Walker hold down the rotation, and are a combined 19-2 on the season.

No. 2 Hempfield Black vs. remaining play-in winner

Hempfield finished second in the standings with a league record of 16-3-1. It touts the lowest runs against in the entire division, having allowed only 61 runs in 20 league games.

Season series: Hempfield topped both Penn Manor and Lititz VFW twice throughout the season, along with winning its single matchups against Mount Joy and Cedar Crest.

Notable players: Offensively, Hempfield is led by Adrian Rodriguez (.491), Elliott Fluck (.422) and Brayden Hostetter (.400). There are five other players hitting .300 or better, Julian Reisig (.392), Liam Cox (.389), Josh Daubert (.379), Derek Katch (.358) and Cam Emerson (.300). On the mound, Fluck has led the charge for Hempfield with a 6-2 record over 47 innings and a 1.91 ERA. After Fluck, Emerson has 31 innings under his belt, posting a 1.45 ERA with four wins and four saves.

No. 3 Manheim Lions vs. No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox

The Lions claimed the third spot after finishing the regular season with a record of 13-7 in league play.

Lampeter-Strasburg finished with a league record of 10-10 and lost a tie-breaker with Manheim Township, bumping the Sox down to the sixth seed.

Season series: The Lions and White Sox both have a win against each other. Lampeter-Strasburg got the better of Manheim in the first matchup, 8-1, but the Lions took the second game 8-5.

Notable players: Logan Leaman, Thad Book, Brady Scranton, and Gavin Tipping are all hitting .300 or better for the White Sox. Jake Stahovich, Logan Martin, Houston Schreck, Cayden See, Leaman, and Scranton make up Lampeter-Strasburg’s pitching staff. Devin Aponte has also had a strong season behind the plate.

Manheim posted a team batting average of .345, and Kyle Mylin (.472), Owen Vaughan (.386), Tyler Groff (.375) and Cam Thompson (.370) lead the charge for the Lions’ bats. On the mound, Manheim has a team ERA of 3.69. Mylin spearheads the rotation with an 1.68 ERA and 68 strikeouts. The Lions have had 10 different players take the mound this year.

No. 4 Elizabethtown Bears vs. No. 5 Manheim Township Streaks

Elizabethtown claimed the fourth seed with a league record of 12-7.

The Streaks finished sixth in the standings with a league record of 10-10, but held the tiebreaker over Lampeter-Strasburg, resulting in the fifth seed.

Season series: Elizabethtown won both regular season matchups against the Streaks, the first by a score of 10-7 and the second 4-3.

The two teams have played each other tightly, so it should be one of the better matchups to watch in the qualifying series.