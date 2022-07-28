Manheim Township lost its starting pitcher to injury in the bottom of the second inning Thursday night. Lampeter-Strasburg went on to score two runs in the frame. The L-S White Sox stayed in front the rest of the way en route to an eventual 7-2 win in a LNP Junior Midget (14U) elimination baseball game at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

With the win, the top-seeded White Sox advance to Friday’s championship game, where they’ll face No. 3-seed Manheim, scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch at Kunkle Field.

Thursday’s game was also slated to start at 7 p.m., but about 20 minutes before first pitch, a spurt of hard rain that lasted for about 10 minutes ultimately delayed the start of the game to 8:10 p.m.

“I just kept the blood flowing,” L-S starting pitcher Houston Schreck said of the delay. “Kept walking around, kept moving, warmed up again.”

Schreck went five innings, holding Manheim Township to two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

“He’s been strong all season for us,” L-S coach Nick Salaki said. “He’s one of the top pitchers on our team. He did a great job.”

Thursday’s win avenged the 5-3 loss L-S suffered to Manheim Township in Tuesday’s opening round. The White Sox have since won their next two games.

“Tuesday there were a lot of nerves,” Salaki said. “We’re a good squad. Once we start getting going, hits get contagious.”

Two batters into the bottom of the second inning, the Manheim Township starting pitcher grabbed his right throwing arm after tossing a breaking ball and didn’t return. Matthew Genovese came on in relief, inheriting a runner on second base. He went the rest of the way on the mound for the Streaks.

“They were short in the bullpen,” Schreck said. “We had to pounce on that. We had to keep stringing hits together and we did that.”

Every L-S batter reached base, with the White Sox tallying nine hits by the end, with seven-hole hitter Devin Campos being the lone player with multiple hits for his squad.

L-S scored on a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly in the second inning to make it 2-0. Two innings later, the White Sox pushed their lead to 4-1 on a throwing error followed by an RBI double from Brady Messinger.

Manheim Township cut its deficit to 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning on a leadoff home run from Jacob Carrasco, but the Streaks wouldn’t get any closer.

L-S’ Cooper Hillen answered with a leadoff solo homer the next frame to make it 5-2. In the bottom of the sixth inning, L-S made it 7-2 on a leadoff solo homer from Gavrin Wyant later followed by a RBI single from Brady Scranton.

Up next for L-S is a Manheim Team that the White Sox have beaten in four previous meetings this season. Manheim could win the championship with a win Friday. But since the tournament is double-elimination, and Manheim has not yet lost, L-S needs to win the next two for the crown.

LNP Tournament

Junior Midget elimination game

Manheim Township 000 110 0 – 2 5 2 Lampeter-Strasburg 020 212 0 – 7 9 0 L. Garmin, M. Genovese (2) and J. Carrasco; H. Schreck, G. Wyant (6), J. Wall (7) and B. Hart. WP – Schreck. LP –Garmin. SO-BB Garmin 0-0, Genovese 2-6; Schreck 6-3, Wyant 4-1, Wall 1-1. HBP – Hillen (by Garmin). LOB – MT 7 , L-S 9.