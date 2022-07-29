Lampeter-Strasburg isn’t done quite yet.

Thanks to a late-game bomb by Devin Campos, the White Sox inched past the Manheim Lions by a 4-3 count at Mount Joy’s venerable Kunkle Field on Friday night. In doing so, they forced a deciding game in this year’s LNP Tournament Junior-Midget bracket.

The teams will return to Kunkle for that go-round at 7 Saturday night, and the winner takes this year’s crown.

After drawing first blood with a third-inning run, the White Sox increased their lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth on Brayden Hart’s home run. However, the Lions answered in short order, tying the game at 2-2 as Lincoln Nye notched a long ball of his own.

The Lions grabbed the lead for the first time of the night, 3-2, in the bottom of the fifth as Colin Connelly worked a walk to score teammate Aidan Garber.

The back-and-forth nature of the game had Lampeter-Strasburg head coach Nick Salaki reminding his team to “relax.”

“(I) told them it’s just another game, another inning and (to) just go out with the same approach,” Salaki said. “Play the game like (they) did all year.”

The top of the seventh is when the game officially shifted in favor of Lampeter-Strasburg, as Campos swatted his home run to give the team its lead back.

They White Soc wouldn’t concede it again.

“It’s unbelievable,” Salaki said.

“These kids have been waiting for this all year, worked hard, finally came to this point and we’re here.”