The Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox defeated the Mountville Angels 8-3 Wednesday night, courtesy of a grand slam from Brady Scranton.

Scranton approached the plate in the bottom of the sixth with bases loaded and clobbered one over the fence for his first home run of the season. Scranton's grand slam was ultimately the last scoring play of the game, an LNP Junior-Midget Tournament elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

With the victory, the White Sox earned a spot in tonight’s 7 p.m. elimination contest back at Kunkle. They’ll play the loser of Wednesday night’s second game between the Manheim Township Streaks and the Manheim Lions.

“Clutch hit,” Lampeter-Strasburg head coach Nick Salaki said of Scranton’s long ball. “Can’t beat that when a kid does that in a big situation.”

The Angels initially went up 2-0 after the first inning behind a home run from Jevin Seifert, and held that lead until the bottom of the second. That’s when the White Sox sent home three runners to capture a 3-2 lead heading into the third..

Lampeter-Strasburg advanced its lead with a home run from Gavin Wyant, and held Mountville scoreless until the fifth. It was Wyant’s fourth home run of the season.

Salaki said the strategy was to “mix pitches up.”

“Those guys (Mountville) can hit a fastball,” he said. “If you mix the speeds up on them, they struggle a little bit.”

Entering the sixth, Mountville was only down one, 4-3, but a double play ended its time at the plate after only three batters. The eventful sixth inning for the White Sox sealed their win, with the Angels unable to come back from the deficit in their final inning.

Salaki and his team stayed alive and will advance in the tournament.

“I’ll fight to the end,” Salaki said.

