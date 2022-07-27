The Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox defeated the Mountville Angels 8-3 Wednesday night, courtesy of a grand slam from Brady Scranton.

Scranton approached the plate in the bottom of the sixth with bases loaded and clobbered one over the fence for his first home run of the season. Scranton’s grand slam was ultimately the last scoring play of the game, an LNP Junior-Midget Tournament elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

With the victory, the White Sox earned a spot in Thursday’s 7 p.m. elimination contest back at Kunkle. They’ll play the Manheim Township Streaks, who dropped Wednesday night’s second game 5-4 to the Manheim Lions.

“Clutch hit,” Lampeter-Strasburg head coach Nick Salaki said of Scranton’s long ball. “Can’t beat that when a kid does that in a big situation.”

The Angels initially went up 2-0 after the first inning behind a home run from Jevin Seifert, and held that lead until the bottom of the second. That’s when the White Sox sent home three runners to capture a 3-2 lead heading into the third..

Lampeter-Strasburg advanced its lead with a home run from Gavrin Wyant, and held Mountville scoreless until the fifth. It was Wyant’s fourth home run of the season.

Salaki said the strategy was to “mix pitches up.”

“Those guys (Mountville) can hit a fastball,” he said. “If you mix the speeds up on them, they struggle a little bit.”

Entering the sixth, Mountville was only down one, 4-3, but a double play ended its time at the plate after only three batters. The eventful sixth inning for the White Sox sealed their win, with the Angels unable to come back from the deficit in their final inning.

Salaki and his team stayed alive and will advance in the tournament.

“I’ll fight to the end,” Salaki said.

Manheim Lions 5,

Manheim Township Streaks 4

The battle of Manheim was all quiet on the Kunkle front Wednesday night ... until the bottom of the second.

That’s when the Lions exploded for five runs, ultimately the difference in the championship bracket contest. Clint Groff, Michael Martin, Aidan Garber, Cody Hess and Colin Connelly all touched home plate to put the Lions up 5-0 in the early going.

They made it stand up, and earned a trip to Friday night’s 7 p.m. championship bracket contest against the survivor of tonight’s L-S vs Manheim Township game.

But the Streaks weren’t going quietly on Wednesday.

In the top of the third, they responded with two runs of their own as Jacob Carrasco and Zach Zuber both connected for RBI doubles.

Then, in their final chance in the top of the seventh, the Streaks tried to complete the comeback, but could only score two more runners for the 5-4 final.

Colin Connelly pitched the majority of the game for the Lions, going until the beginning of the sixth, when teammate Cody Hess came on in relief.

Connelly registered five strikeouts and walked four.

“That was one of the best pitches we saw all year,” Lions head coach Kevin Connelly said.

Connelly noted his pride in the resilience of his team, citing both pitchers’ ability to remain unfazed despite errors or walks.

Heading into the next round, the coach reflected on how far his team has come.

“We lost a lot of games to most of those teams all year,” Connelly said. “We’re a better team now than we were and I feel great.”