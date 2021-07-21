This time, Hunter Garber’s shot had the distance.

One night after hitting a ball off the top of the wall and missing a grand slam by mere inches, Garber on Tuesday night delivered a clutch two-run homer, giving Manheim the lead for good as the Lions squeezed past Mountville 8-7 in an LNP Tournament Junior-Midget showdown at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

“I had two strikes on me,” Garber said, “but I stood tall, I got the bat on the ball, and I hit it out of the yard.”

Sure did.

End result: Manheim, which beat Hempfield on Monday, improved to 2-0 in the tourney and advanced to Thursday’s title game. Mountville, the defending J-M champ, is right back at it tonight at 7 back at Kunkle Field against Hempfield, which topped Manheim Township 9-0 in an elimination game here Tuesday.

The Mountville vs. Hempfield winner gets Manheim on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the title, also at Kunkle Field.

“We tell them before every game that bad stuff is going to happen in a baseball game, and you have to respond,” said Manheim skipper Mike Mylin, whose team responded Tuesday. “Have heart. Hang in there. Have a great approach.”

Garber’s homer was a must-have for Manheim, which coughed up a 6-0 lead. The Lions bolted to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, getting a pair of two-run homers: Kyle Mylin’s two-run shot to left came after Brody Groff worked a leadoff walk, and Amauri Ramirez lined a two-run shot to right after Cam Thompson was plunked by a pitch.

Manheim tacked on two more runs in the top of the second; Mylin’s RBI single plated Groff, who singled and swiped second, and Mylin scored on an error for a 6-0 cushion.

Mountville, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, scratched out a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to get on the board, and the Angles did major damage in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one out.

Jeremiah Curtiss had a double and he scored on Jevin Seifert’s RBI single. Drew Walker walked and Ty George picked up a single to keep the bases juiced, and Josh Toole unloaded them with a majestic grand slam over the wall in left.

“That’s baseball,” Garber said. “It’s a game of inches. But we got some great pitching down the stretch, and we had some great energy on the bench.”

Manheim’s lead was gone, and Mountville took a 7-6 lead into the top of the fifth. That’s when Garber came up large. Logan Geib worked a leadoff walk for the Lions, but he was erased trying to steal second. Owen Vaughan picked up a single and Carter Kyle came in to run at first.

That brought up Garber, who fell behind in the count against Mountville righty Logan Daugherty. But Garber, a sweet-swinging lefty, got a pitch he could handle, and he lined a go-ahead two-run homer over the wall in left-center and Manheim had the lead for good, 8-7.

Ramirez, a hard-throwing lefty, got the last six outs for the save for Manheim. He dodged a couple of bullets, pitching around a pair of two-out singles in the sixth, and pitching around a two-on, one-out jam in the seventh. Ramirez had six strikeouts and stranded four runners.

“Amauri was clutch, and it was huge for him to get those final six outs for us,” Mike Mylin said. “We’ve been working so hard for this all year, so it feels great to be going (to the finals). The goal was to get through this one and get to Thursday.”