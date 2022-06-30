It was the grandest of slams.

Mountville’s situation Wednesday night was this: Two outs in the bottom of the sixth with a tied ballgame and the bases loaded.

The Cubs’ answer was Nolan Daly.

He clobbered a baseball over the fence at Mountville’s Froelich Park, and the Cubs scored four to earn a 19-15 victory over the Warwick Cardinals in an LNP 10U Tournament elimination game.

It was a touch-and-go game, with the score being tied multiple times throughout. The Cardinals, playing as the visiting team, scored three times in the top of the first, which the Cubs responded to by scoring three as well.

The Cardinals only scored once more heading into the fourth inning, while the Cubs added three more runs to make it a 6-3 game. But Warwick fought back, sending home seven runners in the fourth inning to go ahead 11-6.

The Cubs, however, were not hampered by their loss of a lead and scored five more runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game once again.

However, with four runs plated in the fifth by Warwick and Mountville only able to get two back, the Cubs entered the sixth down once again.

That’s when the Cubs used the same fight they’ve showed all tournament to pull out the win in the final inning and climb back into a championship bracket game at 7 Thursday night against Penn Manor back at Froelich.

“They don’t stop fighting, down every single inning, scored enough to tie or go ahead and we were back and forth and everybody contributed top to bottom,” Mountville coach Keith Daly said. “It’s unreal.”

Daly pointed out that his team was dancing to the music going into that final inning.

“They knew they weren’t done and they came in and did it,” he said.

Mountville, the No. 3 seed, dropped a 2-1 decision to the top-seeded Comets on Tuesday. If the Comets win, the title is theirs. Should the Cubs win tonight, the two teams must play once again for the championship. That game would be played a 7 p.m. July 5 at Froelich.