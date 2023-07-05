The extensive history of the LNP Tournament, a county-wide playoff bracket that brings the youth baseball season to a close, has woven through generations of Lancaster baseball players.

The Duvall family is a perfect example of the many connections and legacies it’s produced.

Tonight in Mountville, Bryce Duvall will take the field for his Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals in what will be his first experience playing in the LNP Tournament.

His father, Rob Duvall, will be right there on the bench, now coaching his son in the same program he grew up playing for.

“It’s just a proud feeling,” he said. “I get to pass along the lessons I learned to the next generation and see if they can be that much better.”

Bryce will represent the third generation of baseball players in the Duvall family to play in the LNP Tournament, continuing a family bond with baseball of around 50 years.

Beginning of a family legacy

It all started in the 1970s, when Rob’s father, Bob Duvall, was competing for Strasburg in the local tournaments.

Over the LNP Tournament’s history, and even in recent years, many programs have been combined or renamed. Teams like Strasburg and Willow Street have morphed into what is now the L-S program.

Bob Duvall won the 17U (or 17 and younger) tournament with Strasburg in 1973 — and his son even has the LNP (then-Lancaster New Era) article in storage to prove it.

“New Era Tourney Champs Visit Washington,” the headline reads, with a picture of Bob Duvall and others overlooking an old race car at the Smithsonian.

Bob Duvall joined 40-plus little league champs on a trip to Washington, plus an Orioles-White Sox game, in the summer of 1973.

Over time, the victors’ destination may have changed. Rob Duvall, who played youth baseball in the late 1990s into the 2000s, said he remembers the tournament champions going to watch a Phillies game.

“I know that was the big talk of the town back then,” Rob Duvall said.

While Rob Duvall never quite got that trip to Philadelphia when he played in the county tournaments, he got within just one win on a few occasions.

“I was always the runner-up,” he said. “I believe for four or five years in a row, I was the bridesmaid.”

No matter where his team finished, Rob Duvall was certainly making an impact for his Willow Street and L-S teams. His name is printed all over the other newspaper articles he’s kept from his own playing days.

His close relationship with Lancaster baseball, which has now been passed down to his son, stems from his father — and those articles from the 1990s help keep those little-league memories alive.

From player to coach

July 31, 1997, what a New Era article called the “battle of Willow Street.”

Rob Duvall’s team at the time, the Willow Street Yankees, fell to the Willow Street White Sox in the New Era Tournament Junior-Midget (14U) championship game 3-1.

All these years later, the loss doesn’t mean much. But looking back, the future 10U-coach’s bat had seemingly caught fire, coming off a nine-RBI game in the semifinals — and he accounted for the Yankees’ only run in the championship with a solo home run.

In other years, Rob Duvall said his L-S teams would often find themselves matched up against Hempfield, whether in regular season games, weekend tournaments or the decisive LNP Tournaments.

“Their teams were really good. It was really competitive. I mean, that’s Hempfield — it’s a big school district,” Rob Duvall said.

Sports have always connected people from various backgrounds in captivating ways. And with 77 years-worth of Lancaster baseball connections already made through the LNP Tournament, some of those connections are bound to reappear.

Hempfield’s 10U Section One squad is also still alive — along with L-S, Manheim and Mountville — for the 2023 LNP title, with a former rival of Duvall’s also coaching for his old program.

Brian Biggs, who has two sons — Bryce and Brady — on his team, won a 17U LNP title with Hempfield in 2001.

Biggs and Duvall often played against each other in their youth baseball days, when Willow Street or L-S would line up against Hempfield.

Fast forward 20 years or so, and they’re both coaching their sons for the same programs.

“It’s cool to have that legacy continue, whether as a coach or as a parent, having your kids go through the same program and the same experiences that you did,” Biggs said.

Over time, Rob Duvall, who pitched and played third base at Millersville University after graduating from L-S, said the connections between former youth baseball teammates and rivals only grow stronger.

“It doesn’t matter if you play with them or against them at a young age … when you’re in your 30s and 40s, it’s just amazing how close you become with those people,” he said.

‘It’s about the kids’

At the 10U level, both Biggs and Duvall have emphasized their players having fun and learning the game throughout this season.

“That’s what makes me most excited about it, is to watch them compete and have fun with their friends,” Rob Duvall said.

Biggs said the links between him and Duvall, along with many others who now have kids in youth baseball, don’t raise the competitiveness, but makes the tournament even more enjoyable.

“Really, it’s about the kids and them having fun and trying their best, and watching them succeed on the field,” Biggs said.

Now, the two will both have the chance to coach their teams, including their sons, to just the second-ever 10U LNP title.

“(There are) four really good programs we have here in the LNP this year,” Biggs said.

Today, the road to the 2023 10U Section One LNP title will continue at Froelich Park. Hempfield will play Mountville and L-S will play Manheim.

But more importantly, 77 years-worth of youth baseball in Lancaster will be celebrated.

New memories will be made and old connections will be rekindled.

“I’m big on preaching to respect the game,” Rob Duvall said. “So we’ve been focusing hard, playing the right way all year, trying to represent our community, represent our school and hopefully the game will reward us.”

Here's a recap of the 2022 LNP Tournament title games.