After a marathon of what was the early game of the LNP Midget-Midget Tournament on Tuesday, the late game ended up being more of a sprint on the baseball diamond of Mount Joy's Kunkle Field.

Played from start to finish in less than 90 minutes, Donegal topped Manheim Township, 2-1.

With the win, the Indians will face Mountville in Wednesday's later game back at Kunkle. The earlier matchup will pit Manheim Township against Lampeter-Strasburg.feature the Streaks against Lampeter-Strasburg.

Donegal 2, Manheim Township 1: Manheim Township took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Gabriel Guarino scored on a Jason Good RBI single to left field. It was the Streaks’ only lead of the night. It didn’t last long.

Donegal went in front 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run single to center from No. 9-hitter Tyler Bernhardt, going in front, 2-1.

“These kids play 1 through 11,” Donegal coach Josh Nissley said. “We have a batting order but everyone has contributed. I’m not surprised at all by Tyler. He’s had a great year for us.”

Both sides got a stellar pitching effort. Manheim Township lefty Jason Good went the distance, giving up just two runs and three hits. He would have retired the last 10 batters he faced if not for a fielding error by an outfielder in the fifth inning. He struck out 11 and walked one.

Donegal lefty Tommy Hairhoger got the start and went two innings, giving up a run and three hits with one strikeout, one walk and one hit-by-pitch, working out of jams in each of the first two innings. Righty Logan Stough took the ball from there, holding the Streaks scoreless on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out three.

“Tommy was great,” Donegal coach Josh Nissley said. “He worked out of a couple jams. We had some good defensive plays.”

The final of those plays came in the top of the sixth inning with a Manheim Township runner on first base and one out. Donegal center-fielder Grant Wilson snagged a line drive for the second out and gunned a throw to first base to get the force out, sealing the victory.

“He (Wilson) typically plays right field for us,” Nissley said. “He has probably had four or five put-outs at first base. So he’s very in-tune to where he can get an out.”