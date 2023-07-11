Donegal’s Brady Cornelius (99) gets a high five from his third base coach after a solo home run against Elizabethtown during third inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Monday July 10, 2023.
Former baseball coach Paul Burke, left, and his son Pat Burke, right, unveil the bench that was dedicated to the family before the Donegal vs. Elizabethtown LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Monday July 10, 2023.
Donegal’s Johnny Hess (3) scores as Elizabethtown catcher Josh Stark (50) is late with the tag during second inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Monday July 10, 2023.
Donegal’s Johnny Hess (3) steals second base as Elizabethtown shortstop Jack Brandt (21) waits for the throw during second inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Monday July 10, 2023.
Elizabethtown pitcher Josh Stark catches an infield pop up by Donegal during third inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Monday July 10, 2023.
CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer
Donegal Indians 19, Elizabethtown Blue 4 (four innings)
If spectators only watched the first inning of this one, they might’ve gotten the wrong impression. E-town had a groove in the initial inning, but in the other two, it was all Donegal.
After Aiden Snyder and Liam Engle gave the Blue a 2-0 lead, pitcher Dylan Upshulte struck out two and sent the Donegal lineup down one-two-three in the bottom half of the first — overall, a solid start for the Blue.
“I felt like our energy was down,” Donegal head coach Ed Cornelius said.
Then came the second inning.
Donegal flat-out mashed the ball, stunning the crowd with 13 runs that all but sealed a win just a few innings in.
E-Town used three pitchers in the inning, and 15 batters — including an astounding 14-straight that reached base — came to the plate for the Indians.
“The game just had to settle in a little bit,” Cornelius said.
Nick Camacho and Nate Baker got the party started with a pair of two-run doubles that erased Donegal’s early deficit.
Brady Cornelius then blasted a ball over the scoreboard in left field on the first pitch he saw from E-Town’s Beckett Shank, making it 7-2.
He wasn’t done there, either. In the third inning, Donegal’s starting pitcher continued to have himself a day, sending the Blue down in order, then hitting his second home run to make it 14-2.
Shane Ford, Colt Witmer and Baker all had RBI hits through the rest of the third, pushing Donegal’s lead to 15.
Jack Brandt and Lucas Locker gave E-town a few runs in the fourth, but Donegal closed it out in three and a half innings.
Manheim’s Ben Simmons (10) is out as Hempfield shortstop Caden Kenyon (15) tries to turn the double play during first inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Monday July 10, 2023.
Manheim pitcher Asher Holmes (25) can't get to home fast enough as Hempfield’s Adrian Olivencia (5) scores during third inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Monday July 10, 2023.
Manheim’s Landon Kammerer (99) shakes hands with his teammates during introductions before taking on Hempfield in an LNP Tournament 12U game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Monday July 10, 2023.
CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer
Manheim VFW 15, Hempfield Black 7
From just about start to finish, Manheim had control of the tournament’s second game of the night.
Going up against Hempfield’s Max Straub, Manheim got out to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning and slowly grew the lead throughout the game.
A run scored on a passed ball, a walk from Asher Holmes and a single from Ben Simmons to make it 5-1 Manheim by the midway point of the second inning.
Holmes started on the bump for Manheim.
By the fifth inning, head coach Darrell Zug’s team had used its patience and timely hitting at the plate to build a 12-5 lead.
Hempfield showed some fight though, scoring five runs between the fourth and fifth innings — Liam Yoder, Liam Monskie and Carter Kenyon all found some green to bring home base runners. It just wasn’t enough to keep up with Manheim.
Some insurance runs came off the bats of Bently Davis and Holmes in the final inning as Manheim closed out the victory.
Jacob Gonzalez had a four-RBI day for Manheim in the win.