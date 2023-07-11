Day one is complete.

Monday night marked the beginning of the 12U Section One LNP Tournament, with four teams in action over a doubleheader at Kunkle Field.

Bleachers, benches and lawn chairs were packed to watch the start of the tournament, which began with an offensive show from Donegal.

It was the No. 1-seeded Indians against Elizabethtown Blue in the first matchup of the night, which ended early due to the mercy rule with Donegal winning 19-4.

In the second game, Manheim VFW and Hempfield Black played under the lights as the sky gradually darkened.

Manheim came out on top 15-7, using an all-around effort to advance in the tournament.

E-town and Hempfield will now look to put their losses in the rear-view mirror with an elimination game against one another Tuesday night.

With their wins, Donegal and Manheim have a date in the second game of today’s doubleheader, with a trip to the LNP title game on the line.

Donegal Indians 19, Elizabethtown Blue 4 (four innings)

If spectators only watched the first inning of this one, they might’ve gotten the wrong impression. E-town had a groove in the initial inning, but in the other two, it was all Donegal.

After Aiden Snyder and Liam Engle gave the Blue a 2-0 lead, pitcher Dylan Upshulte struck out two and sent the Donegal lineup down one-two-three in the bottom half of the first — overall, a solid start for the Blue.

“I felt like our energy was down,” Donegal head coach Ed Cornelius said.

Then came the second inning.

Donegal flat-out mashed the ball, stunning the crowd with 13 runs that all but sealed a win just a few innings in.

E-Town used three pitchers in the inning, and 15 batters — including an astounding 14-straight that reached base — came to the plate for the Indians.

“The game just had to settle in a little bit,” Cornelius said.

Nick Camacho and Nate Baker got the party started with a pair of two-run doubles that erased Donegal’s early deficit.

Brady Cornelius then blasted a ball over the scoreboard in left field on the first pitch he saw from E-Town’s Beckett Shank, making it 7-2.

He wasn’t done there, either. In the third inning, Donegal’s starting pitcher continued to have himself a day, sending the Blue down in order, then hitting his second home run to make it 14-2.

Shane Ford, Colt Witmer and Baker all had RBI hits through the rest of the third, pushing Donegal’s lead to 15.

Jack Brandt and Lucas Locker gave E-town a few runs in the fourth, but Donegal closed it out in three and a half innings.

Manheim VFW 15, Hempfield Black 7

From just about start to finish, Manheim had control of the tournament’s second game of the night.

Going up against Hempfield’s Max Straub, Manheim got out to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning and slowly grew the lead throughout the game.

A run scored on a passed ball, a walk from Asher Holmes and a single from Ben Simmons to make it 5-1 Manheim by the midway point of the second inning.

Holmes started on the bump for Manheim.

By the fifth inning, head coach Darrell Zug’s team had used its patience and timely hitting at the plate to build a 12-5 lead.

Hempfield showed some fight though, scoring five runs between the fourth and fifth innings — Liam Yoder, Liam Monskie and Carter Kenyon all found some green to bring home base runners. It just wasn’t enough to keep up with Manheim.

Some insurance runs came off the bats of Bently Davis and Holmes in the final inning as Manheim closed out the victory.

Jacob Gonzalez had a four-RBI day for Manheim in the win.