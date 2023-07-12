Shane Wolf’s sprint home seemed to happen in slow motion.
On Wednesday night at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy, the Donegal Indians and Elizabethtown Blue met in a LNP 12U Tournament rematch — just two nights before, the Indians had won 19-4, ending the game in just three and a half innings.
In this game, the loser’s season would come to a close — and Wolf’s quick feet were the difference in a walk-off Donegal win.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wolf scored on a passed ball, giving the Indians an 8-7 victory; they’ll now head to a championship match Thursday night against Manheim.
“(They have) a never-give-up attitude,” Donegal head coach Ed Cornelius said of his team.
Elizabethtown shortstop Jack Brandt (21) gets Donegal’s Brady Cornelius (99) stealing second base during fifth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Elizabethtown ceneterfielder Aidan Snyder (14) makes the catch for the out against Donegal during fourth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Donegal shortstop Johnny Hess (3) tries to turn the double play against Elizabethtown during fourth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Donegal’s Johnny Hess (3) steals third in front of Elizabethtown third baseman Lucas Locker (23) during third inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Elizabethtown pitcher Dylan Upshulte (9) fires one across the plate against Donegal during second inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Elizabethtown shortstop Jack Brandt (21) gets Donegal’s Brady Cornelius (99) stealing second base during fifth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Elizabethtown ceneterfielder Aidan Snyder (14) makes the catch for the out against Donegal during fourth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Donegal shortstop Johnny Hess (3) tries to turn the double play against Elizabethtown during fourth inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Donegal’s Johnny Hess (3) steals third in front of Elizabethtown third baseman Lucas Locker (23) during third inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.
Elizabethtown pitcher Dylan Upshulte (9) fires one across the plate against Donegal during second inning action of an LNP Tournament 12U elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy Wednesday July 12, 2023.