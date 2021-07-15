Carter Torborg’s arm and Bryan Hemcher’s bat propelled Donegal to within a win of the LNP tournament title at Kunkle Field Wednesday.

Torborg pitched a one-hitter over four and-a-third innings, and Hemcher went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBI as Donegal beat rival Mountville, 6-1.

“Last year, we missed out on the LNP,’’ Donegal coach Josh Nissley said. “We lost in the qualifying. So my boys are hungry.’’

The win moves Donegal into the championship round of the double-elimination tournament, which it will face the survivor of the Mountville-Manheim Township loser’s bracket game, which will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kunkle Field.

The championship round will be played Friday-Saturday, also at Kunkle.

Donegal scored two in the first inning on doubles by Carter Stough and Hemcher along with Chase Cornelius’ single.

They added two on the fourth, on a doubles by Tommy Hairhoger, a single by Stough and then Hemcher’s two-run single.

Those middle-of-the-lineup guys were rolling, and scored two more in the sixth on Hairhager’s double and another two-run hit, this time a double, by Hamcher.

Stough, Hairhoger, Cornelius and Hemcher, Donegal’s two-through-five-hole hitters, combined for nine hits, all six runs scored and all six RBI.

Torborg was also rolling, throwing the fastball by people and, once ahead in the count, mixing in a curve that misses bats.

“He pitched great tonight,’’ Nissley said. “He’s been good all season, but as with any pitcher, with some up and downs. But, man, he showed up tonight.’’

The smudges on the masterpiece were the struggle to get the last five outs after Torborg had to call it a night, and the fact that the righty is now done for the tournament, due to pitch limitations.

He threw 85 last night.