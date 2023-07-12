Shane Wolf’s sprint home seemed to happen in slow motion.

On Wednesday night at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy, the Donegal Indians and Elizabethtown Blue met in a LNP 12U Tournament rematch — just two nights before, the Indians had won 19-4, ending the game in just three and a half innings.

In this game, the loser’s season would come to a close — and Wolf’s quick feet were the difference in a walk-off Donegal win.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wolf scored on a passed ball, giving the Indians an 8-7 victory; they’ll now head to a championship match Thursday night against Manheim.

“(They have) a never-give-up attitude,” Donegal head coach Ed Cornelius said of his team.

Elizabethtown made a huge comeback in the game, but it was Donegal celebrating at home plate under the lights at the end of the night.

After the Blue went scoreless in the top of the first inning, the Indians came out and stacked up four runs.

Donegal’s Brady Cornelius nearly hit his third home run of the tournament with a rocket to left field, but the ball glanced off the fence, scoring one run.

A couple of passed balls and an RBI knock from Johnny Hess then gave Donegal a 4-0 lead after just one inning of play.

The Blue got two of those runs back in the second inning, including one on a hard-hit single to center field from Colton Ward.

Elizabethtown began to threaten again in the third, but got caught sleeping on the basepaths; Wolf made a couple quick moves to first base and picked off two runners.

By the end of the third, it was 6-3 in Donegal’s favor.

Hess had what was likely the defensive play of the night in the top of the fourth inning.

A ground ball up the middle jumped a few feet in the air off the pitcher’s mound, and the shortstop quickly adjusted, barehanding the ball and smoothly firing it over to first to end the inning.

Elizabethtown broke through with a four-run top of the fifth inning.

Brogan Edgell came up huge with a two-run double to tie the game at 6-6, and the Blue bench exploded with excitement.

Soon after, Ward gave his team a 7-6 lead with an RBI single to right field.

But Donegal rallied in the sixth.

“The season’s on the line,” Ed Cornelius said he was thinking in the final inning.

Nate Baker lined an RBI double to center, knotting the game at 7-7. The Indians had two runners in scoring position with Hess at the plate — but he wouldn’t have to do much.

Wolf won the game for Donegal with a slide into home as the ball went to the backstop, sending his team to the championship.

The second and fourth seeds, Hempfield and Elizabethtown, have now been eliminated from the tournament over the past two days.

The title game will be at 7 Thursday night back at Kunkle Field.

If Manheim wins, it will be the LNP Tournament victor. If Donegal wins, however, there will be an all-or-nothing championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.