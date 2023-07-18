Just one ballgame would count at Kunkle Field on Monday.

But two were played. On the biggest stage they’d been on all season, four youth baseball teams continued their playoff runs in a 14U Section One LNP Tournament doubleheader.

The first-seeded Lampeter Strasburg White Sox took on the Conestoga Valley Bucks in Game 1. There was a tournament- altering story line that followed the game. The Bucks beat the White Sox 7-5 and appeared to be advancing in the tournament’s winner’s bracket.

Instead, after some time passed, tournament officials shared that the final score would not stand — CV used a pitcher in the game that had thrown over 65 pitches Thursday, which required the team to rest him four days by league rules.

The violation of the pitch count rule resulted in an automatic forfeit of the game and a one-game suspension of Bucks head coach Eric Styer.

Game No. 2 of the evening, which did stand, was between the Donegal Indians and Cedar Crest. The Indians held a significant lead through most of the game to take the win.

Cedar Crest and CV will play in an elimination game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to begin another tournament doubleheader, with L-S and Donegal set to follow 20 minutes after that game concludes.

It was a confusing night because of the rule violation, but both games had some action.

CV Bucks 7, L-S White Sox 5, L-S wins by forfeit

Before the news of the forfeit came, CV, the bracket’s No. 4 seed, had itself a nice start to the tournament.

The Bucks jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the top of the first, in part thanks to RBI singles from Gavin Sensenig and Adam McDowell, which scored two of the runs.

Cooper Williams, the White Sox’ extra hitter, cut his team’s deficit in half with a two-run double in the bottom half of the inning.

The 14U Section One tournament used to be played with metal bats, but since 2009, it’s required wood bats, which has limited a barrage of long balls.

Somebody must have forgotten to remind L-S right fielder Chris Broderick. He had a huge day at the dish that began in the bottom of the second, as he smoked a solo home run to make it 4-3.

Just two innings later, he squared a pitch up for home run No. 2 — and this time, he knew it right off the bat. Broderick blasted a ball to dead center field, quickly flipped his bat and made a trip around the bases to cut the CV lead to one for the second time.

Mitchell Esbenshade, who also spent a few innings on the mound for CV, led off the fifth inning with a towering solo shot off the top of the left field scoreboard, making it 6-4 and reclaiming an insurance run for the Bucks.

Broderick brought another run home for L-S with a single in the bottom of the sixth, but the Bucks closed it out to claim the victory, for the time being.

Donegal 9, Cedar Crest 1

Donegal opened the scoring with a bang.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, Bryan Hemcher got beaned by a pitch to make it 1-0. It didn’t appear to hurt too much as he immediately pointed to the Indians’ bench and jumped a few times in celebration, looking to energize his squad and keep the runs coming.

After another run scored on a Cedar Crest error, Carter Stough hit a shot that cleared the left field wall for a grand slam.

Just like that, it was 6-0 Donegal. Cedar Crest shortstop Eli Beard had an answer in the top of the third, sending a home run over the left-field fence to make it 6-1.

After a quiet next few innings, Stough had another highlight moment in the top of the fifth, this time, on the mound. Cedar Crest’s Lane Meinnart lined a pitch that Stough snagged with a smooth flick of his glove to end the inning.

The Indians added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a two-run single from Michael Alvarez-Ruiz.

