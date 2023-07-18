In a double-elimination tournament, every team gets a second chance.

And on Tuesday, Cedar Crest made the most of theirs.

In another Kunkle Field doubleheader in the LNP Tournament 14U Section One, Cedar Crest bounced back in the first game of the night, getting a combined no-hitter to keep its season alive.

The Conestoga Valley Bucks, who were still dealing with ramifications of a league rule violation that took place on Monday, were on the other side of the elimination matchup.

The pitching performances of Davin Kolter and Mason Cevette, along with a two-run blast from Isaac Kreider, won the game 2-0 for Cedar Crest and ended CV’s season on Tuesday at Mount Joy.

The second game was between the Donegal Indians and Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox, who both went 18-4 in the regular season.

The White Sox earned an LNP Tournament championship berth with a 7-0 win, blanking the Indians with their steady pitching.

Cedar Crest 2, Conestoga Valley 0

Kolter and Cevette weren’t touched on the mound. Going four innings as the starting pitcher, Kolter was getting outs most efficiently through the first few innings, with seven of his first nine outs coming by a strikeout.

By the end of the game, Kolter and Cevette combined for 15 punch-outs over seven no-hit innings.

Offense didn’t exactly come easy for either team in the elimination matchup, neither side having a hit through the first four and a half innings.

CV’s patience did earn it seven walks through Kolter’s four innings, giving the Bucks at least something to work with at the plate.

Kreider had the first hit of the night on an infield single in the bottom of the fourth and he would bring home the only runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth.

After Eli Beard stole second, Lucas Schreier laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance his teammate to third with just one out.

Kreider came to the dish against CV’s Adam McDowell, who took over in relief for starter Gavin Sensenig, and broke the tie in a huge way, rocketing a two-run home run over the fence in left field.

The home run was all Cedar Crest needed to claim victory. It will now play Donegal today at 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg 7, Donegal 0

Similar to the first game, Donegal and L-S relied on strong pitching and defense to start Game 2.

L-S had Cooper Hillen starting on the mound, while the Indians had Jackson Nissley. Hillen and Nissley each went three scoreless innings and neither team threatened to score much.

But L-S broke through first. Nissley found trouble, as the White Sox strung together a few hits in the bottom of the fourth.

Jackson Allison doubled to put two runners in scoring position for L-S, and Rex Giberson and Sammy Chappell each came through to score a run.

It would never lose the lead.

After already bringing another two runs home in the fifth and sixth innings for 4-0 lead, Hillen blew it open with a three-run blast to center field in the bottom of the sixth.

After closing it out in the seventh inning, L-S will now get a day off to prepare for the first championship game on Thursday night. If the White Sox win that game, they will win the title. If they lose, there will be another game Friday.