Paul and Pat Burke, two lifelong Lancaster baseball fanatics, will never have to worry about their seat being taken again.

For more than 20 years, Paul Burke and his son have been spending their summer nights at Kunkle Field, a classic Lancaster County youth ballpark that’s hosted the LNP Tournament for decades.

Every single time they’ve gone, it’s been a priority to sit in the same spot — a bench about 30 to 50 feet behind home plate with some shade, where they can see all the action.

“I’ll go get a Kunkle burger and fries, and I’ll come back like, ‘I got the best seat in the house, because I know Dad’s there,’ ” Pat Burke said.

On Monday, the first day of the 2023 LNP 12U Tournament at Kunkle Field, that coveted bench was officially dedicated to Paul Burke.

The 85-year-old also tossed out the first pitch of the evening in a pregame ceremony that celebrated his longtime relationship with Lancaster youth baseball.

Love for the game

Paul Burke grew up in the 1940s and ’50s — back when Ted Williams, Yogi Berra and Hank Aaron were among some of baseball’s biggest stars.

When he was 12, he joined a church softball league; he would soon play baseball in the Lancaster City League for a few years.

By the time he was 20, he had gotten back into softball, competing for Conestoga in the Cal-Dak Industrial fast-pitch softball league.

But little did Burke know, in one of those softball games, his life would be impacted for years to come.

As he was sliding into third base one day, his leg got crushed by the base and the wood beneath it.

His shin was shattered.

“I was married on February 1, 1958, and in May, I broke my leg,” he said.

He and Joan Burke have now been married for 65 years — but 2023 is also the 65th anniversary of his gruesome injury.

Even all these years later, there’s a scar over Burke’s shin. His leg still has screws in it from its repair, which his son says you can feel.

“That was old-school surgery,” Pat Burke said.

Since he couldn’t play for a good chunk of time afterward, Paul Burke began to explore coaching at the time of his injury.

It didn’t take too long to find a home — the Brownstown Brownies’ 16U team was looking for a head coach.

Burke wound up driving 112 miles every week between Willow Street and Brownstown to coach his players, committed to helping them continue to learn the game.

That 1959 season, his Brownies would go on a special run, winning what was then the New Era Tournament.

Recently, Pat Burke dug up a few New Era articles that help follow his dad’s journey from broken leg to the tournament title.

Among them are a few old game stories from that Brownies run to the championship, including one headline of: “Brownstown Fans Call Champions ‘Cinderella Team.’ ”

Back then, the New Era Tournament champs would go on post-tournament trips to pro games. The Brownies got to visit Yankee Stadium — and a few of Paul Burke’s players got to pose for a photo with baseball icon Mickey Mantle.

That memorable 1959 season was just the beginning of Burke’s involvement with baseball, though.

No. 1 fan

Once he had his own kids, Paul Burke got even more into coaching baseball.

As his three sons went through their midget baseball years, he was often on the bench instructing them along the way.

“I started with the 7- to 10-year-olds, which I loved,” he said. “We started out with the basics.”

Pat Burke said when he was a kid, he would often spend his summer afternoons playing backyard baseball with some of his father’s older players he had coached.

“You always felt cool that you knew the big kids,” he said. “I was like 8, playing against 16-year-olds. You can’t help but get better by doing that.”

Paul Burke wasn’t just supporting his kids at their baseball games; as they grew up, he and Joan Burke would show up for all of their events with McCaskey basketball, football, track and field and more.

“Every sporting event that we ever had, him and my mom were in the stands,” Pat Burke said.

And as his grandson Zac played baseball at Penn Manor, Paul Burke would continue to be there for every single game, home or away.

Over the years, he’s considered playing senior-level softball to get back on the diamond. Instead, he sticks to other forms of exercise.

“I thought, ‘I’m not gonna hurt my leg doing that,’ ” he said. “I still play golf once a week. I bowl once a week.”

Outside of supporting their family at baseball games, Paul and Pat Burke have now been going to Kunkle Field for over 20 years to catch some action, even if they don’t know the teams or players.

The answer to why is pretty simple: They just love baseball.

‘Burke’s Bench’

The father-son duo enjoys cheering for everything that comes with a great ballgame: impressive plays, kind sportsmanship and smart, fundamental baseball.

“It’s amazing the quality baseball that we have in Lancaster County,” Pat Burke said. “We sometimes don’t know the teams, don’t know the players, but we’ll watch and be like, ‘That kid is a player’ or ‘He’s gonna be a gamer.’ And (others) are like, ‘Who’s your kid?’ ”

After Paul Burke retired, he moved to a retirement community in Mount Joy, which is where Kunkle Field is located.

Now, it’s been even easier than ever to beat the crowd to that bench.

He always gets to games early, securing his spot with a blanket around 5 p.m.

Pat Burke arrives soon after he finishes work, grabs some food and joins his dad.

So this past Monday, not too much was different — both were ready for the this year’s 12U tournament action.

But this time, their favorite spot was unveiled with a “Burke’s Bench” plaque during the pregame ceremony, right where everyone could see it.

Pat Burke even brought the 1959 New Era Championship game ball along with him — the two of them have kept it ever since that special day.

Celebrating his 85-year-old father and his love for baseball was a special moment for Pat Burke.

“At my age, I have a lot of friends whose parents are passing away,” he said. “I didn’t want to wait until my dad was dead to honor him. I want him to be part of it and celebrate it.”

Now, it’s official: That bench with a brand-new plaque at Kunkle Field is Paul and Pat Burke’s to sit on every night.

“We’re up here every year. No matter who’s playing,” Paul Burke said.