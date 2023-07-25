A pitch-black sky with flickers of heat lightning served as the backdrop for some LNP Tournament action Monday night.

In the second matchup of a doubleheader to begin the 17U tournament at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the Ephrata Lions handled Neffsville 7-5.

It was a late night tournament game; Penn Manor and Lititz played 10 innings in Game 1, so the second game didn’t begin until around 9:45 p.m.

By the end of Game 2, the tournament’s top two seeds had been eliminated and the two lowest seeds kept dancing.

The first inning between Ephrata and Neffsville was loaded with runs.

Ethan Gola smoked a two-run double down the left-field line in the top of the first and Mikey Nixon followed with an RBI knock, making it 3-0 Lions.

Going up against Nixon on the mound, Neffsville bounced right back with a four-spot in the bottom half of the first.

After a run scored on an error, Andrew Flury singled to right field and Nolan Peters doubled to left, giving Neffsville a one-run lead.

Both teams went down quietly in the second inning, but Keaton Musser tacked on another Neffsville run in the third with a sacrifice fly, making it 5-3.

The Lions, who are coached by Richard Bromirski, came storming back in the fourth inning to take a lead that would win them the game.

One of the three runs in the inning for Ephrata came on a Neffsville error and the other two came home on Nixon’s second hit of the night. His second and third RBIs put the Lions back on top 6-5.

Dillon Shortuse took over in relief for Ephrata in the bottom of the fourth and pitched four no-hit innings, striking out seven.

A single from Braden Murphy in the top of the sixth added an insurance run for the Lions, who nearly added a second run, but Neffsville threw out a runner at home to keep the score at 7-5.

Shortuse struck out the final Neffsville batter of the night just past midnight, sending his team to the next round of the LNP Tournament in a peaceful Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Neffsville’s summer season ended with the loss, joining Penn Manor as the two eliminated squads from the eight-team tournament field.

There will be two more first-round games at Clipper Magazine Stadium today — Game 1, set to begin at 5:30 p.m., is between Garden Spot and Cedar Crest, while Conestoga Valley and Hempfield will play in the second game.

With its late-night win, seventh-seeded Ephrata will play the winner of the Garden Spot-Cedar Crest game in the semifinals on Wednesday.