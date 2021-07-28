Ephrata has won two straight elimination games at the Pennsylvania Legion baseball state tournament with flair. After a walkoff win on Monday, Post 429 survived a bases-loaded, no out situation in the top of the seventh to defeat Paxton 4-2 at War Memorial Field Tuesday night.

With the win, Ephrata enters the last day of action today. At 2:15, they will play Norchester in another elimination contest, in which the winner qualifies for the Mid-Atlantic Regional. The winner of that game will play Paxton, already qualified for the next tourney, for the state title in today’s late game.

Ryan Flury came in to pitch in the top of the seventh after Paxton loaded the bases with two walks and a bloop single. Flury threw 12 fastballs to strike out Paxton’s Nos. 3, 4 and 5 hitters on four pitches each.

“It’s not the first time he’s come in for us,” Ephrata head coach Dillon Good said of his starting catcher. “He did that in a similar situation against Annville. We had faith in him and he showed why.”

J.T. Weaver may have pitched the seventh inning, but he used up his 105 allotted pitches in the first six innings. He allowed five hits with three strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.

Weaver had to fight through the first inning. The first four batters reached base, the first three on singles and the fourth after being hit by a pitch. Paxton had a 2-0 lead, but a double play grounder helped Weaver out of the inning.

“I felt good to start,” Weaver said. “I thought they got a couple of lucky hits. I was frustrated because they did not hit the ball that well and got two runs.”

Ephrata tied the score with two runs in the bottom of the first. Kyle Musser drew a one-out walk and scored on a wild pitch. Flury singled in Caleb Sturtevant with the tying run.

Post 429 took the lead for good in the third when Musser reached on a fielder’s choice. He stole second and third before scoring on a two-out infield single by Weaver.

The 3-2 lead held until the sixth, when Sturtevant hit a solo home run that landed in the top row of the left field football bleachers for an insurance run.

Meanwhile, Weaver settled down by retiring the last seven batters he faced, finishing the sixth inning just as he reached the pitch limit. It was the first of those seven outs that stood out, as he got out of a bases-loaded jam of his own.

Paxton loaded the bases with two outs on two walks and a hit batter. Facing Paxton’s Kyle Belmont, the No. 2 hitter, Weaver got ahead in the count 1-2. After two close pitches were called balls, he got Belmont looking to end the inning.

“I got a 1-2 count and I threw a curveball I thought was a strike,” Weaver said. “Then I threw a low and outside fastball I thought was a strike, and then I threw the same pitch (for the out).”

Paxton faced Norchester in Saturday’s action, falling 11-1 for their only loss in the double-elimination tournament.