Ephrata’s run through the Pennsylvania American Legion baseball tournament came to a sudden end Wednesday afternoon, as Post 429 dropped an 8-0 decision to Norchester.

Ephrata’s season ended with its second loss of the double-elimination tourney, while Norchester won the state title with a 4-3 victory over Paxton in the day’s second game. Both those teams now advance to Mid-Atlantic Regional.

Though the day’s opening game ended with a lopsided score, it may have been determined when it was still close in the second inning.

In the top half of the frame, Norchester had runners at second and third with no outs. Groundouts by Aaron Kirby and Mario Billeta scored the runners and gave the Region 2 champion a 2-0 lead.

That alone was not too much concern. In two previous elimination games, Ephrata had come back from early two-run deficits. But on Wednesday, Post 429 never started an answering rally.

In the bottom of the second, Ephrata was given the same situation when Ryan Flury led off with a single and J.T. Weaver reached on a two-base error in the outfield. But where Norchester had productive outs, Ephrata did not. Two strikeouts sandwiched around a tapper back to the mound kept the host team off the board.

A similar event occurred when Ephrata suffered its other loss in the tournament. On Saturday, Ephrata fell 11-1, also to Norchester. When it was still 2-1, Ephrata left the bases loaded, and the game soon slid out of control.

“It’s the same story as the last time we played those guys,” Ephrata head coach Dillon Good said. “We got runners in position and didn’t score them. Not to take anything away from (Norchester). There’s a reason why we didn’t score. But we needed that fly ball there and didn’t get it.”

On Wednesday, Norchester kept momentum by adding another run in the top of the third with another productive out. Sam Cerimele scored when Sean Granaham stretched out a rundown between first and second base.

The game was out of reach in the fifth, when Norchester added five runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error.

Flury had both of Ephrata’s hits, singles in the second and fourth innings.

Norchester starter Samuel Morris struck out nine batters and walked only one. The one that was walked was soon after caught stealing by catcher Grant Reitz. Morris retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced.

Despite coming up a game short of the Mid-Atlantic Regionals, Good felt Ephrata got its share of big-game experience with five straight games against local regional champs.

“They got an opportunity only eight teams in the state get,” Good said. “It was a look into the next level, so to speak. … One of the big takeaways, we may have been the host, but we proved we belonged here 100 percent.”

Ephrata beat Region 5 champion Carbondale-Lakeland, Region 3 champion Northampton and Region 4 champion Paxton earlier in the tournament.