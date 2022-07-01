Thursday, June 23 started routinely and turned historic for Austin Beard, a pitcher for Fredericksburg in the Lebanon County American Legion Baseball League.

“I try to treat every game like it’s the most important game I’ve ever pitched,’’ Beard said. “I go through the same routine beforehand, and I try to be as intense as possible.’’

Fredericksburg, which consists of players from Cedar Crest and Northern Lebanon High Schools, came in undefeated.

Myerstown was 3-7, a year after it won the Lebanon County league and reached the championship game of the Region Four tournament, with a nucleus from the Elco High School team that won a District Three championship and reached the state quarterfinals that spring.

Thursday’s game was played at the In The Net complex in Palmyra, due to weather damage to Fredericksburg’s field.

Other than that, a day at the office.

Beard and his catcher, Zack Johnson, who call Beard’s games together, started out as usual, trying to get ahead in the count with fastballs.

“He was dealing right off the bat,’’ Johnson said. “The fastball was moving a lot. They weren’t really touching it.’’

Beard’s fastball is a two-seamer, also known as a sinker.

“He’s always been a strike-thrower,’’ said Steve Beard, Fredericksburg’s coach and Austin’s dad. “After his freshman year, he committed himself to fitness. He’s a gym rat.’’

Beard’s high school team, Cedar Crest, went 7-13 this spring. Beard threw a one-hitter against state Class 6A champ Warwick and its fearsome lineup, but the Falcons committed a mess of errors and got beat.

The two-seamer breaks in a little on right-handers, and Austin has a slider that breaks away from righties. He also has a curve and changeup, but Beard is at his best when the hard stuff is working, the sinker and slider breaking in opposite directions.

That was the deal on this night. Beard got through the first inning in 12 pitches, the second in just nine. Then he struck out seven of the next nine.

Beard had not allowed a baserunner, but there was none of the traditional silent treatment from his teammates.

“Everyone was hyping me up,’’ he said. “I want that; it helps me out.’’

It may have also helped that Fredericksburg was in a ballgame. Wyatt Menzel of Myerstown was also working on a shutout.

Myerstown leadoff man Jeremy Eck, fresh off his freshman season at Mount Aloysius College, hit two balls pretty hard, one a line drive to the second baseman, another to centerfield, where Noah Gonzalez made a diving catch.

Maybe that was a freeing moment for Beard, who admitted, “It was really difficult to keep myself composed.’’

That was in the seventh, normally the last inning of Legion games. It was still 0-0.

After Gonzalez’ catch, Beard recorded seven straight strikeouts. That got him two outs into the ninth inning. He got a ground out to end the top of the ninth. Beard was on 106 pitches, his limit. He had retired 27 in a row.

Fredericksburg pushed a run across in the ninth, and Beard had not just a no-hitter (his second of the year) and not just a perfect game, but a nine-inning perfect game.

There have been just 23 perfect games in major league history, which comprises 150 years and over 200,000 games. In the Little League World Series, with six-inning games and a history of freakishly dominant pitchers, there has been only one perfect game, and that was in 1957.

Steve Beard said he consulted Legion officials around the state and Lyle Krall, the longtime Elco and Legion coach who’s Lebanon County’s unofficial Mr. Baseball. No one knew of a nine-inning perfect game.

(Ironically, Tristan Baer, of Hamburg, threw a seven-inning perfect game the same day as Beard’s.)

Beard will be off to Northampton Community College in Nazareth in the fall, where he’ll pitch for the school’s baseball team, a junior-college power, and hope to earn a scholarship to a Division One school.

Since that night, Fredericksburg has been beaten twice, and Beard once.

Perfection is fleeting.