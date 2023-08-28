Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm hit a fly ball to center field in the sixth inning of the Phils' 7-2 win over St. Louis Friday.

The ball, which traveled 444 feet was caught, but Bohm was still credited with his 14th homer of the season. That's because Steve Kenkelen of Lancaster made a spectacular one-handed grab of the hit in the stands beyond the center-field wall.

Kenkelen, who could only use his left hand for the catch because he was holding his scorecoard with his right, stood and reached slightly behind him to snag the homer.

Here's video of the catch, and Kenkelen and his wife talking to Phillies announcer Taryn Hatcher about the grab.