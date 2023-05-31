Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski came off the injured list Saturday. Jankowski was out with a right hamstring strain since May 8, but you wouldn't know he had missed any time at all.
There are still a lot of games left in the 2023 campaign. But, so far, Jankowski is having the best season of his nine-year MLB career. The Lancaster Catholic grad who will turn 32 on June 15, is batting .299 in 28 games this season.
Travis Jankowski's stats vis baseball-reference.com
Tuesday, Jankowski's two-run double gave Texas a 4-3 lead in what was eventually a 10-Rangers win at Detroit.
Here's video of Jankowski's double, his sixth of the season, which came off Tigers starter Alex Faedo in the top of the fourth.
Travis Jankowski gets the Rangers back on top 😤via @BallySportsSW | #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/C0fBCACDwR— SportsDay Rangers (@dmn_rangers) May 30, 2023