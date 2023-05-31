Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski came off the injured list Saturday. Jankowski was out with a right hamstring strain since May 8, but you wouldn't know he had missed any time at all.

There are still a lot of games left in the 2023 campaign. But, so far, Jankowski is having the best season of his nine-year MLB career. The Lancaster Catholic grad who will turn 32 on June 15, is batting .299 in 28 games this season.

Travis Jankowski's stats vis baseball-reference.com

Tuesday, Jankowski's two-run double gave Texas a 4-3 lead in what was eventually a 10-Rangers win at Detroit.

Here's video of Jankowski's double, his sixth of the season, which came off Tigers starter Alex Faedo in the top of the fourth.