Travis Jankowski is off to a great start this season. The Texas outfielder continued his hot streak Monday night helping the Rangers rout the Kansas City Royals 11-2.

Jankowski, who was 2 for 3 in the game (including a double) with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk, is now batting .571.

Rangers 11, Royals 2 -- box score via MLB.com

Here's video of the Lancaster Catholic grad hitting a two-run single off Royals reliever Dylan Coleman. The two runs were part of a seven-run sixth inning.

Earlier in the game, Jankowski, who played his college ball at Stony Brook, hit a double off KC starter Zack Greinke.

In Jankowski's last two games, he is 4 for 6 with two doubles, three RBIs and two stolen bases.

Travis Jankowski's stats via MLB.com