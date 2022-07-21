By Mike Gross

gross@lnpnews.com

Not being chosen in last week’s major league baseball amateur draft turned out to be a great deal for Braedon Karpathios.

Karpathios, a 2021 Lampeter-Strasburg grad who spent last season at Harford Community College, was signed Tuesday as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Padres.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,’’ Karpathios said Thursday. “Once I get out there, I’ll be able to soak it all in and really appreciate it.’’

He reports to the Padres’ facility in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria Sunday. He’ll play in a rookie league in and around there through mid-October, and then be assigned to one of San Diego’s four minor-league affiliates.

MLB shrunk its summer draft from 40 rounds to 20 in 2021, and has decreased its minor-league affiliated teams by about 35 percent since 2019.

The changes don’t seem, somehow, to have diminished opportunity for guys like Karpathios. This isn’t a mere fill-out-a-roster signing, if the $125,000 bonus Karpathios is getting is any indication.

“I went to Harford, obviously, to get drafted,’’ he said. “The way things played out for me, JUCO seemed like the better route, and it worked out.’’

Karpathios is a left handed pitcher/outfielder/first baseman. He said the Padres see him as an outfielder, and hitting appears to be his meal ticket.

As a 5-7, 140 Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore in 2019, he hit .459 with a .583 on-base percentage and 1.259 OPS. He was also 4-0 as a pitcher with 0.84 ERA and 41 Ks in 25 innings.

That’s been his offensive pattern - make a lot of contact, draw walks and drive the ball once in a while.

At Harford, in Bel Air, Md., this spring, he hit .377 with 49 walks and 44 RBI for a team that went 48-9 and reached the national junior-college world series.

He’s still only 19.

“He’s always had a good approach at the plate,’’ L-S coach Jeffrey Swarr said Thursday. “Sees the ball really well, has quick hands, knows the strike zone.’’

That 2019 season at L-S included an extra-inning, walk-off home run in a District Three playoff game. This year’s postseason run at Harford included a three-run bomb that forced extra innings in a regional tournament game Harford eventually won.

He’s now 6-1, 185.

“I definitely grew into my body,’’ he said. “I powered up in the weight room. That was an area where maybe I was lacking in high school.’’

He’s less than two years removed from Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow, but declared himself fully recovered. He went 5-0 on the mound this spring with a 4.13 ERA, 47 strikeouts and a combined no-hitter.