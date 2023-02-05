Can you name the career home run leader in major league baseball by last name for each letter of the alphabet?

Some of them are obvious - A is Aaron, B is Bonds, R is Ruth, etc., - some much less so. Chew on that for a bit. We’ll get back to it.

The question appeared in the written portion of the Society for American Baseball Research’s annual trivia contest, contested at SABR’s annual convention, in 2017.

Dan Massey got 23 or 24 of the 25, he recalls.

(Trivia question about the trivia question: Why are there 26 letters in the alphabet but only 25 answers? Answer: There has been no major-leaguer whose last name begins with X.)

Massey is an accountant, a principal in the Lancaster firm The Walz Group. He is a graduate of Conestoga Valley and F&M, a member of Mensa, a former fantasy sports columnist for the Lancaster Sunday News, a former high school and college track athlete, and most of all the kind of guy who loves numbers and who numbers love back.

He also loves baseball, although he quit playing it (couldn’t hit the curveball) in ninth grade. As a baseball trivia player he is in his prime, and, in the words of his trivia teammate Ted Knorr, “a first-ballot hall of famer.’’

“I have to tell him to tone it down a little,’’ Massey said of Knorr, himself a nationally recognized expert on the Negro Leagues. “He should be my agent.’’

(I is Raul Ibanez, with 305 homers.)

SABR inspired the word sabermetrics, which is now an umbrella term for advanced metrics in all sports. The organization is 50 years old, includes serious historians and stat-analysts, and runs such projects as compiling brief biographies of every man who has ever played major league baseball and, if deceased, finding their gravesites.

The trivia contests are SABR putting on a show for the like-minded, and the list of past champions include names like Pete Palmer, Dick Cramer, Don Zminda. There’s a world where those guys are celebrities, and the SABR convention is that world’s World’s Fair.

(H used to be Rogers Hornsby, who has been passed by Frank and Ryan Howard, both with exactly 382.)

Massey joined SABR 20 years ago. He attended his first convention in 2010, in Atlanta, just because, “I told my (wife-to-be) this would be a good way to get to some cities we wouldn’t ordinarily go to.

“They had a trivia contest, and it was open to anyone, so I thought, ‘I’ve got to do this.’ ’’

He finished third. He has entered the individual contest six times, winning three and finishing third the other three.

In the team competition, he has casually partnered with friends and family members and taken on what amount to all-star teams.

Massey, Knorr, who is from Harrisburg, Marc Wise from Connecticut and Massey’s brother-in-law Jesse Marquart won the 2022 team title, although, as Knorr said, “It was really Dan carrying us.’’

That’s an understatement. In the final round, Massey racked up 13 points and the other seven players, on both teams, totalled minus-1.

(Q is Carlos Quinton, who went deep a modest 154 times.)

The format is two rounds of written tests that whittle the field to four, and then semifinals and finals in a head-to-head format similar to “Jeopardy.’’

Massey doesn’t study, unless you count spending time of the baseball section of the quiz web site sporcle, although you get the sense he’d do that even if there were no contest.

The questions can be brutally arcane: Which player, over the course of his career, played with five different teammates who either had already, or would in the future, win two consecutive MVP awards in four different decades?

Say what?

Of the dozens of sample questions Massey and Knorr sent me, one of the very, very few I knew was among the least trivial: Who led his league in ERA more times than any other pitcher?

It’s Lefty Grove, who did it nine times, which is the centerpiece of a very solid argument that Grove is historically underrated.

Which is to say that the numbers and raw facts tell a bigger story, befitting the unique nature of baseball, a team sport that is a series of individual battles, in which every advance and retreat occurs in measurable units.

“I never thought about it exactly that way, but that's probably a good way to put it,’’ Massey said.

“It's numerically heavy, right? I'm talking about adjusted OPS-plus and Win Shares and, more than just runs and RBI. Everything is trackable, and there’s a ledger for everything that happened.

“I like the historical part, too, like DiMaggio’s hitting streak being the same year (1941) that Pearl Harbor was bombed.’’

And then DiMaggio missing his age 28-30 seasons, 1943-45, to participate in his country’s reaction to Pearl Harbor.

“There’s a lot of ties to weird Americana through baseball, which I like. I just like the stories.’’

Speaking of which, the answer to the question in italics above is “Ball Four,’’ author Jim Bouton, who played with Yogi Berra (MVP 1954-55), Mickey Mantle (1956-57), Roger Maris (1960-61), Joe Morgan (1975-76), and Dale Murphy (1982-83).

And the answer to the letter U? Phillies Fans?

Chase Utley, 250.