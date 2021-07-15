The first half of the 2021 season did not go as Cam Gallagher would have liked. But things are looking up.

Gallagher, a Kansas City Royals catcher, was backing up starter Salvador Perez before injuring his right shoulder. He was put on the 10-day injured list June 20 and sent to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers on rehab assignment on July 8.

Working his way back to the Royals, Gallagher has played five games for Omaha. He has four hits in 20 at-bats for the Storm Chasers, including a walk-off home run.

Cam Gallagher's 2021 stats via MILB.com

Here's Gallagher's walk-off home run, which gave the Storm Chasers a 6-5 win over the visiting Toledo Mud Hens on July 11.

No better way to end a home series.@camgally3545 delivers a Sunday night, walk-off win! pic.twitter.com/wDU0yyQZ1w — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 12, 2021

Prior to the injury, Gallagher was 10 for 51, including two doubles, in 22 games for the Royals. Defensively he played errorless ball and threw out three of 11 attempting to steal.

Cam Gallagher's stats via baseball-reference.com