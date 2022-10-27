As a tiny white ball flew through the overcast, rain-filled sky and sailed over the left center-field wall Sunday, a sea of red erupted with a tidal wave of euphoria and pandemonium. More than 43,000 towel-waving fans who had become best friends over the previous three hours of highs and lows, tense moments and steady mist, began high-fiving, screaming and jumping all over each other in an uncontrollable release of absolute sheer joy.

The joy that writer Roger Angell wrote about, “the joy that sends a grown man or woman to dancing in the middle of the night over the haphazard flight of a distant ball — seems a small price to pay for such a gift.”

All this over the flight of a tiny white ball.

What a gift indeed.

Minutes later, after another fly ball had nestled safely into Nick Castellanos’ glove in right-center, with my arms draped around my college roommate from 23 years ago on my left and around one of those new “best friends” on my right, the chorus of red-clad crooners belted out “High Hopes,” the classic Frank Sinatra tune that legendary Phils broadcaster Harry Kalas turned into a Phillies anthem more than a decade ago.

And hope is what sports are all about. The hope inside all of us that this year could be our year.

We had that hope coming out of spring training with a few big free agent signings to complement our veteran core and promising youngsters.

We clung to that hope as our Phils began the season with one disappointing loss after another.

And we grasped to that hope in early June when my wife and I, along with her dad and our best friends, took our son to his first Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. The sheer joy on his face and the enthusiasm in his shouting and cheering as rookie Bryson Stott smacked his first career home run a few home rows in front of us in right field, as the Phils hit five homers overall, and crushed the Angels 10-0, rekindled my own hope and belief in my Phils.

And suddenly, they started winning. They won nine straight under Rob Thomson, now lovingly known as Philly Rob. And then they continued winning, going 52-29 throughout those magical summer months that made us dream of October baseball. And though they made us hold our breath down the stretch, our hopes were realized with our first playoff baseball in 11 years.

We continued hoping as they trailed the Cardinals 2-0 in the ninth inning of our playoff opener before miraculously rattling off six straight wins.

Fueled by an opening series win, our hopes soared high again as we dominated the defending world champion Braves.

And in the NLCS, on Saturday night, trailing 4-0, we held onto that hope, even as our Phils fell behind 4-0 in the first. And our hopes, our faith, our belief, was answered as Rhys Hoskins hammered two homers and the Phils put up a 10-spot just as they had back on that June evening when this magical run truly started.

Which brings us back to Sunday. Some 43,000 faithful peering through the steady rain, towels clenched tightly in our hands and prayers on our lips as our leader, Bryce Harper, stepped to the plate. It was Harper who had first restored our hopes that the Phils could return to the postseason and it was his elbow and thumb injury that had dimmed our hopes back in May.

But still we hoped, and Harper cemented that hope as he sent a 2-2 pitch careening out of the park.

As I hugged and high-fived everyone within reach, I was particularly moved by a mom behind me with a newborn baby strapped to her chest. This, I thought, is what it’s all about. That hope, that passion, that is passed on through generations. This mom will be able to share with her child that they were there together for one of the greatest moments not just in Phillies history, but in Philadelphia sports history.

It is these moments we share that connect us.

Just as I was connected to my grandfather through the Phillies, to the extent that at his funeral, I joked in the eulogy that he had figured things had gotten as good as they would ever get with their seven-game winning streak on the night he passed.

Like I was connected to my wife’s grandfather, with whom, as he was in hospice, I watched Joe Blanton smack a home run in game 4 of the 2008 World Series.

And like we’ve all been connected again this year, reminded of the joy we felt back in ’08. It’s been sharing tense moments with my wife and kids. The texts shared with friends and family. The backyard Phillies watch parties with neighbors. The adoption of a new anthem, “Dancing on My Own,” that we’ve all been singing throughout October as our Phils went from a wild-card team to “dancing on our own” atop the National League.

And these scenes have been played out by thousands all over Phillies nation, a bond that is forged by sports. Forged by the hope created by the “haphazard flight” of a ball.

What a precious gift, indeed.

• Mike Pollis is an LNP correspondent. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @MikePollis1.