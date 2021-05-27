If you tune into the regular Phillies TV outlets for this afternoon's Phils-Marlins game, you will not find baseball.

That's because the Phillies-Marlins contest, which is the last of a four-game series, is the "MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube."

YouTube is hosting numerous MLB games throughout the regular season.

Today's Phillies game begins at 12:10 p.m. Spencer Howard will start for the Phils, who are looking for a win that would give the give them a series split. Pablo Lopez will start for the Marlins.

Here's the link for today's Phillies-Marlins game.