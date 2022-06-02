Millersville grads Tim Mayza and Chas McCormick are both in the middle of MLB races for division titles and playoff spots.

McCormick, an outfielder, and his Houston Astros teammates lead the American League West. Mayza, a left-handed reliever, and his Toronto Blue Jays are in second place in the AL East. At this point the Jays are in position to earn a wild-card playoff berth.

Here's how the MU alums have fared in the first two months of the 2022 season.

Tim Mayza

Mayza has appeared in 15 games for the Blue Jays this season and he has allowed runs in just three of those contests. He is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and has compiled a 1.000 WHIP. In 13 innings pitched, has has struck out 13 and walked two. He has allowed just one home run, a solo shot, and he has recorded seven holds.

Tim Mayza 2022 game log from ESPN.com

Since making his major league debut with the Blue Jays in 2017, he has made 200 relief appearances. He missed the 2000 season due to elbow surgery.

He is 11-5 with a 5.08 ERA in his career. In 170 innings pitched, he has struck out 192, walked 59 and allowed 20 home runs.

Tim Mayza's stats via baseball-reference.com

Chas McCormick

McCormick is in his second year in the majors, both with the Astros. He has reached base in 25 of the 39 games he's played in this season. In some of the games he didn't reach base, he came on for defense and got zero or few at-bats.

Chas McCormick 2022 game log from ESPN.com

McCormick is batting .231 (30 for 130) and 13 of his 30 hits are for extra-bases this year.

For his career, he is hit .249 with 64 RBIs, a .310 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage in 462 plate appearances. Of his 103 hits, 39 are for extra-bases, including 19 home runs.

Chas McCormick's stats via baseball-reference.com