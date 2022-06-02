There are two Lancaster-Lebanon League alums playing Major League Baseball and both are dealing with injuries.

New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, was recently put on the 10-day injured list. And Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher, a Manheim Township grad, is getting set to come off the 10-day injured list and is currently in Triple-A on a rehab assignment.

Her is how both fared in the first two months of the season.

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski appeared in 33 games for the Mets used mostly as a pinch runner and defensive replacement. He's batting .209 (9 for 43). He has three stolen bases and has not been caught stealing this season.

In a game in San Francisco on May 25, He fractured a metacarpal in his left hand making a diving catch and was put on the 10-day IL May 26, according to the Mets' website.

He had surgery May 27 and is likely to miss six to eight weeks returning sometime in July.

Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference.com

It's his first season with the Mets after playing last year with the Philadelphia Phillies. Prior to that, he he spent the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds and his first five seasons in the majors with San Diego Padres.

A career .238 hitter, Jankowski, who played his college ball at Stony Brook, has stolen 72 bases.

Cam Gallagher

Gallagher, who made his major league debut in 2017, has served as Royals catcher Salvador Perez's backup for the last few years.

He was hitting .313 (5 for 16) with two doubles in limited action this season.

Cam Gallagher's stats via baseball-reference.com

Gallagher was put on the 10-day injured list on May 2 with a left hamstring strain. On May 31 he was sent to Triple-A Omaha to begin a rehab assignment, as reported on the Royals website.

He has appeared in one game for the Omaha Storm Chasers going 0 for 2, according to the Chasers website.