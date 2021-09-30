September 30th is the anniversary of two Hall of Famers recording their 3,000th hits. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente and Kansas Royals third baseman George Brett both reached the milestone on the final day of September.

Clemente got hit No. 3,000 49 years ago on Sept. 30, 1972. At the time, he was just the 11th player to reach that mark.

Brett got to the 3,000-hit plateau 20 years after Clemente.

For Clemente, it was the last hit of his Hall-of-Fame career. He died in a plane crash Dec. 31, 1972 delivering relief aid to victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.

Watch video below of both players getting their 3,000th hit, as well as Brett getting picked off first after the hit.

Here's video of Clemente getting his 3,000 hit of New York Mets lefty Jon Matlack at Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium. Clemente hit an 0-1 pitch to left field for a double.

Here's video of Brett's 3,000 hit, which came off of California Angels reliever Tim Fortugno at Anaheim Stadium. Brett hit a one-hop smash off Angels second baseman Ken Oberkfell that ricocheted into right field. It was his fourth hit of the game.

And here is Fortugno picking Brett off first following the milestone, which made even Brett's wife laugh.