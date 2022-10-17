Lynn Hoffman carried an ice pack around school the day after every start. His fingers were swollen from all those blazing fastballs.

Hoffman didn’t mind. It was a small price to pay for the job of a lifetime. He was Bruce Sutter’s personal catcher at Donegal.

Those were memorable times for the kids in the green caps. They comprised the school’s greatest baseball team, won a championship and walked alongside a future legend.

Sutter, who died of cancer last week at age 69, is Lancaster County’s only baseball Hall of Famer. The stories from his childhood are still being told. They remain vivid more than five decades after he left.

“Bruce was certainly a man among boys in those days,” Hoffman said. “It made playing the game delightful for all of us. We basically won championships every year because of his pitching.”

Four boys grew up in the same Mount Joy neighborhood: Sutter and John Shrum on Wood Street, Hoffman and Donald Musser on adjacent South Market Avenue. They lived in those houses, maybe 200 yards apart, from birth through high school.

The summer brought pickup games, the kinds kids used to play. They scraped together whomever they could find and made rules as they went. Hit it this far and it was a double. This far was a triple. Over the roof was a home run.

Sutter was the youngest of the group. He was also the best. Whether it was basketball or football, pool or throwing darts, he excelled.

“Bruce was a gifted athlete,” said Shrum, a center fielder at Donegal. “He definitely stood out. He just made it seem easy. You wanted him on your team. He’d definitely get picked first.”

Once they reached high school, Sutter emerged as a prospect. There were no radar guns back then. Hoffman guessed the team’s ace was armed with a fastball in the high 80s to pair with two types of curves.

Scouts came to see Sutter, who seemed destined to flourish beyond those neighborhood streets. Putting the tall, lanky right-hander on the mound felt like a sure thing.

“In regular day life, he was just one of the guys,” Hoffman said. “He wasn’t out to embarrass anybody or lord it over us as peers. He was out to have fun and wasn’t going to show anybody up when doing it.”

Sutter and Tom Houseal were Donegal’s 1-2 punch. Houseal, an ace in his own right, also piqued the interest of scouts. The Washington Senators, who later drafted Sutter, actually came to watch Houseal one day. The pitchers’ turns were swapped because of rain and the scout found Sutter instead.

The weekend before Donegal won the county championship in 1970, Sutter and Houseal were supposed to travel to Pittsburgh for a tryout with the Pirates. They declined at the last minute because bad weather gave them four games the following week. They chose to save their arms for their high school team rather than take a shot at their big league dream.

“We both were the same way,” said Houseal, who went to York College and became a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. “He was a competitor. I was a competitor. I think we fed off of each other. It was a lot of fun. The team was always first.”

Sutter signed with the Chicago Cubs the year after leading Donegal past Garden Spot for the county title. An injury, which required ulnar decompression surgery according to Hoffman, nearly ended Sutter’s career before it began.

One day during the offseason, Hoffman was driving along Wood Street on his way to Market when he saw Sutter leaving his house. Hoffman pulled into the driveway.

“Look at this,” Sutter said, revealing a scar that extended from his forearm to his biceps. It was a stunning sight for Sutter’s former catcher.

“He was really in never-never land in regard to his career,” Hoffman said. “How this would affect his pitching, he didn’t know. It was either find a new pitch or find a new career. He found a new pitch.”

Sutter famously developed a split-finger fastball, and his long fingers made his version better than most. Houseal was among the first to see the new pitch.

The former teammates and co-aces were having a catch when Houseal grew puzzled. The ball Sutter threw moved in a way Houseal had never seen.

“We were just buddies in the backyard,” Houseal said. “He came home and I caught him. I asked, ‘What are you throwing?’ I thought it was a spitball. It would go straight down.”

It took a try or two before Houseal could even catch it. For 12 seasons in the major leagues, hitters never quite caught up to it.

Sutter was a reliever for the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals before retiring with the Atlanta Braves in 1988. He recorded 300 saves and closed out Game 7 of the 1982 World Series.

The kids from Mount Joy, Marietta and Maytown followed Sutter’s career from a distance with a feeling of pride and admiration. Shrum remembered the first time he saw his long-ago friend as a member of the Cubs.

“When he came into the game, it was surreal,” Shrum said. “One of your buddies you grew up with was on TV playing professional sports.”

Everyone around Sutter recognized that he was special and a lock to receive a pro contract. No one could have predicted such a long career followed by the sport’s greatest honor.

After 13 years on the Hall of Fame ballot, Sutter received the necessary 75% of the writers vote and became part of the 2006 class.

Many of Sutter’s Donegal teammates made the trip to upstate New York to see his enshrinement. They created replica hats from the 1970 team with an inscription sewn in the back: From Wood Street to Cooperstown.

Hoffman was in a restaurant for lunch that scorching July afternoon when a man walked past. He noticed the hat.

“I’ve seen a couple of those today,” the man said. “What’s that all about?”

Hoffman explained he was Sutter’s old teammate and this was the cap they wore in high school.

“That’s very interesting,” the man replied and walked away.

Hoffman recognized the man. It was Bob Feller.

There’s a frame hanging above Hoffman’s desk that captures how his baseball days intersected with Sutter’s. It features a plaque with a black and white Donegal team photo and several photos of Sutter from his time in the majors.

Happenstance brought those four boys from Wood and Market together. They’re thankful it did.

“I guess we’re blessed,” Shrum said. “When you’re growing up, you never would have thought about it. Reaching that pinnacle of success. Bruce was a well-deserving person for it.”

Sutter didn’t make his journey to Cooperstown alone. His childhood friends were with him every step of the way.