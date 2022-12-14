Today's sports celeb birthday

Chris Heisey

Heisey was born on Dec. 14, 1984

Heisey, a Donegal grad who played college ball at Messiah, spent eight seasons in the majors from 2010-2017.

The outfielder, who was selected by Cincinnati in the 17th round of the 2006 draft, played for the Reds, Dodgers and Nationals.

In 1,758 plate appearances during 697 major league games, Heisey hit .238, had 62 homers, 178 RBIs and compiled .296 on-base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage.

Chris Heisey's stats via baseball-reference.com

Heisey was released by the Nationals during the 2016 season, a campaign which saw him have just 79 plate appearances due to injury.

In March of 2018, he was in spring training with the Twins before getting cut at the end of camp.

Heisey had a knack for hitting pinch-hit home runs. Here's video of all 15 of his pinch-hit homers, including a long ball against the Dodgers in Game Five of the 2016 NLDS.