The college baseball season is motoring along this spring, including a few hours south of Lancaster, in Winchester, Virginia. That’s where two Lancaster-Lebanon League products are contributing to Shenandoah University’s more-than-solid season.

Gavin Horning (Conestoga Valley) and Colby Martin (Warwick) are among the team leaders in hitting as the Hornets, ranked third in the latest d3baseball.com poll, own a 26-3 record after splitting a twinbill at Roanoke on Saturday.

That type of success is nothing new for the Hornets, who have consistently been a top-tier program under head coach Kevin Anderson. Since Anderson was hired in 2003, the program has compiled a 600-242-2 record, a winning percentage of 71.

Meanwhile, the baseball connection between Horning and Martin goes back to their days playing midget ball. While they may not recall all the specifics, Martin certainly does remember Horning recruiting him to Shenandoah in the summer of 2020.

After spending his first year of college at Messiah, Martin was looking to transfer. Recalling playing with Martin on Ephrata’s American Legion team in the summer of 2019, Horning did “a little bit of recruiting” to bring Martin, a right-handed pitcher and middle infielder, to Shenandoah.

“Actually, I like to joke with Coach Anderson that I’m the best recruiting coordinator on the team,” Horning, an outfielder and team captain, said recently.

Despite being teammates on the same summer league team in 2019 and now for three years at Shenandoah, this season is the first that the two have really played together. Halfway through the summer league season in 2019, Horning suffered an injury that led to limited playing time.

Then, both of their first seasons at college were interrupted thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was a time where you either sit around and do nothing, or take advantage of the time and get to work,” Horning said.

During the pandemic, Martin and Horning spent a considerable amount of time exercising and practicing, preparing for a return to the diamond.

“Both of them are fitness fanatics,” Anderson said. “They live in the weight room and take care of their bodies. They are outstanding athletes.”

After Martin transferred to Shenandoah, he and Horning were hopeful they could play a complete season together. But while Martin had a stellar 2021 season — ultimately he was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year — Horning again struggled with injuries and had limited playing time.

“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” Anderson said of Martin. “Colby hits for average and power, and then steals when he gets on base. He hits the ball as hard as any player I’ve ever coached.”

With Horning set to return for 2022, it seemed like the two would finally play together.

But once again, that was not the case.

This time, it was Martin who became injured. The preseason All-America selection had an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Horning, however, had a strong season coming back from his injury. He held the top batting average on the team, helping send the Hornets to an ODAC championship and an NCAA tournament berth.

“Last year’s team was really good and we came up just short in regionals,” Martin said. “We have a chip on our shoulder from last year because we know we could have gone to the championship.”

This season, though, everything came together for the two former L-L players.

Through 29 games, Horning has started every game for Shenandoah, and Martin all but one. They are batting in the top of the order and putting up incredible stats. Horning is batting .471 with 40 RBIs, and Martin is batting .404 with 36 RBIs.

Martin leads the team in home runs with five, and Horning is just behind him with four. On the base paths, Martin leads the Hornets in stolen bases with 18, while Horning has 12.

With the pair of Lancaster natives doing their part, Shenandoah is looking to accomplish Anderson’s goal — to win the last game of the season.

“Everybody jokes about us being from ‘Amish Country,’ but we think it’s pretty cool that we are both from Lancaster,” Martin said.