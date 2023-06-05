CARY, N.C. — Suddenly, without warning, the sprinkler system at the USA Baseball National Training Complex’s Coleman Field came on in the bottom of the fifth inning, sending Millersville outfielders Bren Taylor, Chase Simmons and Sam Morris scrambling for safe harbor.

It was that kind of night for the Marauders.

Rollins scored five times in the first, got two more in the second and never took its foot off the gas pedal on the way to an emphatic 17-4 victory that sends coach Jon Shehan’s top-seeded team into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination Division II College World Series.

Millersville will have a day off to regroup before attempting to keep its national championship hopes alive in an elimination game against Cal State San Bernardino on Wednesday.

“Going down 7-0 to start is not the way we drew it up,” Shehan said after his team’s worst loss since 2016. “And we struggled from then on. … We got flat out beat tonight.”

The Marauders (46-9) played with fire by falling behind by three runs in their opening round game against the University of Indianapolis on Saturday, but salvaged a victory by rallying in the final three innings.

This time they got burned by giving the Tars too big of a head start to recover.

The game was essentially over in the bottom of the first. Rollins (41-17) sent nine men to the plate and scored five times before freshman starter Matt Seibert, a Warwick grad, was able to record his second and last out.

“I don’t think (the stage) was too big,” Shehan said of Seibert. “He’s pitched in front of 4-5,000 at state championship games. I just think he had a bad night. He couldn’t locate his changeup, which is his bread and butter. They had some good at-bats early and we made a bunch of mistakes.”

One of those helped make a bad situation worse in the opening inning.

It came on what appeared to be a harmless popup caught by second baseman Jimmy Losh. After Losh threw home to keep a runner from tagging from third, the Marauders botched a rundown trying to tag out another runner who strayed too far from his base, allowing the fourth run to score.

Run No. 5 came home immediately afterward when reliever Alex Mykut uncorked a wild pitch on his first delivery after coming into the game.

But that was only the start. Rollins scored in seven of the final eight innings, pounded out 14 hits and three home runs against seven Millersville pitchers – including two by designated hitter Mason Wilson.

Millersville’s bats, meanwhile, managed only five hits and one big inning. That came in the third, when it scored three times to cut its early deficit to 7-3.

Chase Simmons led off the inning with his fourth home run of the season before Sam Morris followed with an RBI single and Justin Taylor with a run-scoring ground out. But with men on first and third and a chance to do more damage, Matthew Williams (Warwick) struck out to end the threat.

“When I came up to lead off, I was just trying to start the inning off and I was able to find a barrel and lit a spark,” Simmons said. “It lit a spark and it changed the whole game.”

But only temporarily. Rollins answered back quickly and often to blow the game open again.

“That’s baseball,” Simmons said. “It happens.”

The Marauders’ only other serious threat came in the fifth when it appeared as though they had loaded the bases with one out. But the rally was stunted when Keegan Soltis was ruled out for leaning into a pitch that hit him in the arm.

Although Justin Taylor followed with an RBI single, that’s all Millersville was able to manage when Williams’ drive to the deepest part of the ballpark was caught at the base of the wall for the third out.

It was that kind of night for the Marauders.

As bad as the beatdown was, Taylor and his teammates were at least able to find a positive in that the tournament’s format will give them an opportunity to regroup and bounce back.

“Losses are never easy to swallow,” the senior third baseman said. “We’ve been punched in the mouth before, so we’ll just get right back on the horse.”