Millersville’s baseball team could be described as three all-American-caliber guys at the top of the batting order and huge contributions from a revolving cast of dozens.

Call the Marauders’ sweep of this weekend’s NCAA Super-Regional the Triumph of the Dozens.

MU beat Seton Hill 11-6 Saturday and 9-4 Friday to advance to the Division II College World Series, which begins Saturday in Cary, N.C.

“We started the year down south, we had five or six hamstring issues, we had guys sick,’’ said coach Jon Shehan, who’ll take his club to the sport’s big dance for the fourth time.

“We had some guys in the lineup then that maybe wouldn’t have played as much, and it’s been a team since that point. This is as much a team as we’ve ever had. One unit, and they find a way to win every day.’’

The Marauders (46-8) lashed 26 hits over the two games, against a pitching staff with the nation’s third-best earned-run average. That included 13 extra-base hits and six home runs, and those included a home run each from the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth spots in the batting order.

These guys can rake a little.

“We’ve just got dudes up and down the lineup,’’ said Matt Williams, a freshman first baseman whose towering, two-run bomb in the seventh inning Saturday felt like a final, decisive blow.

“It doesn’t matter who’s up there, we feel like they’re going to get it done.’’

The aforementioned top of the order, outfielder Bren Taylor, second baseman Jimmy Losh and shortstop Thomas Caulfield, were as advertised.

But outfielder Justin Taylor came into Saturday hitting .184. He was 4-for-8 for the weekend with a homer, a double, four runs and four RBI.

MU also got huge games from Sam Morris (3-for-5 Saturday with four RBI) and Keegan Soltis (2-for-4, two runs, two RBI), and Cole Houser (2-3 Friday with two home runs, a walk and three RBI).

The Marauders used No. 1 pitcher Carson Kulina Friday, and he gave his club six quality innings and left with an 8-2 lead.

But Millersville actually trailed 4-1 through three frames Saturday. Then they went to work, scoring 10 times over the next four innings, on RBI doubles by Justin Taylor and Morris, Soltis two-run shot on a 1-2 pitch, Morris’ two-run single in the sixth, and Williams’ homer in the seventh.

Meanwhile, the Marauders’ bullpen, Garet Blankenbiller, Evan Rishell and Kris Pirozzi, were closing the door. Rishell, who went three and two-thirds, improved on his 0.81 ERA.

A pivotal moment: Seton Hill (48-13) loaded the bases with nobody out in the sixth. The Marauders promptly turned a bouncer to third into a 5-2-3 double play. Then Williams, at first base, made a diving grab to get the third out.

This, of course, was between the Marauders’ three-run sixth and two-run seventh.

Houser is from Hempfield High School, Williams from Warwick, Pirozzi from Lampeter-Strasburg, Kulina from Lower Dauphin, Losh from Cedar Cliff, Bren Taylor and Rishell from Eastern York, and so on.

Shehan has built an elite program from mostly local kids. Now they’re one of eight D2 programs in the country still playing. For now, mostly celebrating.

“The itinerary is, take the staff out to dinner tonight,’’ Shehan said. “Enjoy ourselves and enjoy this.’’

The CWS will be held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex June 3-10. Matchups and game days and times are to be determined.