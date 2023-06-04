CARY, NORTH CAROLINA — The signpost showing distances between Cary to all eight of the teams in this year’s Division II College World Series notes that there’s 384 miles between Millersville and the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

It only feels just like home to coach Jon Shehan and his Marauders.

This is the third time since 2011 they’ve made it to the national championship tournament here. In their most recent visit, in 2016, they advanced through the championship bracket all the way to the final.

The experience has helped create a comfort level that has already paid dividends, as the Marauders rallied from a late three-run deficit Saturday night to beat Indianapolis 6-5 in their opening game.

“I don’t want it to sound arrogant at all; it was very calm (Saturday) night,” Shehan said after Sunday’s off-day practice. “It’s good to be here. You know what to expect the third time around.”

Millersville, the top seed in the eight-team, double-elimination event, will return to action at 6 Monday night against fourth-seeded Rollins. The Tars opened their tournament with an impressive 7-1 win against Cal State San Bernardino.

While none of Shehan’s current players were around for either of Millersville’s previous World Series appearances, this isn’t the first trip they’ve made to North Carolina.

The Marauders have opened each of the past two seasons with a series against Barton University in Wilson.

At least one member of the team has an even more intimate knowledge of the Tar Heel State.

This week isn’t exactly a homecoming for shortstop Thomas Caufield, who grew up in West Chester. But it is a return to the area in which he started his college career. The 2022 Atlantic Region Player of the Year spent his freshman season at the University of North Carolina.

He also spent time at Pitt Community College in Greenville and UNC Charlotte before returning home to Pennsylvania after the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just didn’t see myself playing (at UNC) in the long term and that’s what I wanted to do,” Caufield said, adding that he doesn’t feel any nostalgia being this close to Chapel Hill. “I just wanted to play. They’re a great team and a great school. But I wanted to play somewhere and now I’m at Millersville.

“I think we have a really good chance of winning a national championship. What else could you want as a college baseball player?”

Caufield did his part to help the Marauders stay on course toward that goal on Saturday by hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning to avoid an upset at the hands of the tournament’s lowest seed.

The fifth-year senior, who attended the same high school as former Millersville star and current Houston Astro Chas McCormick, set a single-season school record with 16 home runs last season.

He’s got 10 more this year.

None of them, however, was more important than the opposite field laser he put over the left-field wall on Saturday.

“It was pretty exciting. It was a cool experience,” Caufield said. “I’d never had a home run that meant as much as that one. It was a great win, but we’re trying to get the big one.”

Millersville’s pursuit of that title is aided greatly by the experience on its roster.

Besides Caufield, Saturday’s lineup against UIndy was stacked with veterans. Left fielder Bren Taylor, third baseman Justin Taylor, center fielder Chase Simmons and starting pitcher Carson Kulina are all seniors. Second baseman Jimmy Losh is a graduate student and catcher Cole Houser, a Hempfield grad, is a junior.

It’s a similar makeup to the team that barely missed out on the championship the last time the Marauders were in Cary.

“They’re very similar, especially at the top of the order with some professional caliber hitters,” Shehan said. “The difference is that our starting pitching was really good that year and this year our bullpen has been good. That’s one of the reasons we feel we’re never out of a game. Even if we get into trouble, our bullpen shuts them down and gives our bats a chance to get back in the ballgame.”