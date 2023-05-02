For the fourth year in a row, Millersville has claimed a PSAC Eastern Division championship.

The Marauders clinched their eighth such title in the last 10 seasons with Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep at West Chester, on scores of 5-4 and 7-6.

All three games of the series were decided by one run, but Millersville (18-3 PSAC East, 37-7 overall) got strong bullpen work and home runs from Thomas Caufield, Sam Morris and Warwick grad John Seibert. The 2-1 series win gave head coach Jon Shehan his 10th PSAC East crown in 15 seasons at the helm. Millersville became the only PSAC program to win four straight division titles twice since divisional play began in 1976.

“We’ve been here before, yes, but I don’t want to take it lightly,” Shehan said via a news release. “Each student- athlete that comes through our program is here for a short time. Many of them come here to win. It’s a big accomplishment to win the regular season in such a tough division in a tough league. I’m really proud of the manner in which it was done — against a good team in a tough place to play.”

In game one Tuesday, the Marauders trailed 3-0 two outs into the sixth inning and hadn’t had a hit since Bren Taylor’s first-inning single. But after back-to-back walks, Caufield nailed his seventh homer in eight games to tie the score at 3-3. Consecutive West Chester errors kept Millersville rolling, and what became a five-run inning was plenty in the win.

Ephrata grad Nate Young notched his third save by getting the final two outs of the seventh.

In the second game, Millersville showed plate discipline as the first three Marauders — and four of the seven who scored — all reached on walks. Leading 3-2 in the fifth, Millersville got a leadoff homer from Morris and a two-run shot from Seibert for a 6-2 lead en route to the victory.