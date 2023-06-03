CARY, N.C. — Seedings are important in placing teams into a tournament bracket. But they don’t mean much once the first pitch is thrown and the games begin.

The Millersville baseball team nearly learned that lesson the hard way on Saturday night.

Ranked as the top team in the NCAA Division II College World Series, the Marauders found themselves on the ropes heading into the late innings against the tournament’s No. 8 seed, Indianapolis.

It took a three-run homer by Thomas Caufield in the seventh and some clutch relief pitching by Evan Rishell, Ephrata grad Nate Young and Lampeter-Strasburg grad Kris Pirozzi to avoid disaster and grit out a 6-5 victory at the USA Baseball National Training Center.

It wasn’t pretty. And it wasn’t easy. But in getting the job done, coach Jon Shehan’s team advanced in the championship bracket, where it will play fourth-seeded Rollins on Monday.

“Our veteran hitters just took care of business for us,” Shehan said. “Our guys have a really good idea of what our identity is. They know they’re never really out of it. It’s just very calm in our dugout. It’s been that way all year and I don’t think it was much different tonight.

It may have been calm in the dugout, but there were plenty of nervous moments among the large contingent of Millersville fans that made the trip to Cary after the Marauders (46-8) dug themselves a three-run hole heading to the bottom of the sixth.

They got one run back in that inning on a Justin Taylor single before those calm veteran bats decided it was go time in the seventh.

“I told (leadoff hitter Jimmy Losh), you find a way on, I’ll find a way on behind you and we’ll get Tommy up with guys on first and second,” No. 2 hitter Bren Taylor said of the winning rally. “And we’ll see what we can do.”

It was a strategy the top of the Millersville order followed to the letter.

Losh got on with a one-out single and Taylor was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Then, after Indy coach Al Ready came out to the mound to talk to starting pitcher Brandon DeWitt, Caufield deposited an 0-1 pitch over the left field wall for what proved to be the game-winner.

“I went up there sitting on a slider and I chased a pitch up,” Caufield said. “I saw him shake off (a sign), so I just went with my gut and sat dead red fastball. I was hoping it was (gone).”

Although the Racers haven’t played anything like a No. 8 seed through a surprising postseason run that has already included regional and super region titles, the game started out looking like a typical matchup between the tournament’s top and bottom teams.

The Marauders jumped on Dewitt for two quick runs in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Sam Morris and Cole Houser. On the mound, starter Carson Kulina looked unhittable by retiring eight of the first nine hitters he faced.

Then everything changed.

The Racers put together three consecutive hits, scoring twice to tie the game after two were out in the third. And for the next few innings, the teams appeared to reverse roles.

Millersville kept putting men on base, but couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities thanks to some shoddy base running.

Dewitt picked two Marauders off first to end a threat in the third. An inning later, Houser, a Hempfield graduate, was thrown out trying to steal home on a play — confirmed upon review — despite appearing to sneak his hand in before the tag.

Then in the fifth, Taylor got doubled off after straying too far off first on a lineout by Thomas Caufield.

Caufield would eventually erase those mistakes with one swing of his bat.

First, though, Indy built a 5-2 lead by cashing in only two serious mid-game scoring threats. Each time, the rallies were started or finished by the bottom of its order.

A walk, a sacrifice fly and a single by Dewitt, hitting in the leadoff spot, put the Racers ahead in the fifth. They extended their lead with two more in the sixth on a two-run double by No. 9 hitter Easton Good and threatened to break the game open by putting runners on second and third.

But Rishell came out of the bullpen to end the threat and keep the game within reach and set the stage for the late rally.

“We have a pretty good feeling when we’re down,” Caufield said. “We always find a way to come back and play our game.”