Millersville baseball coach Jon Shehan says he sometimes has to curb his body language, to match that of his low-key, businesslike team.

The Marauders have fire, though, and the flames kicked up as they scored three times in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat West Chester 6-4 Saturday and sweep a Mid-Atlantic Regional of the Division II NCAA tournament.

“We don’t really have that rah-rah, upbeat type of dugout environment,’’ said second baseman Jimmy Losh. “We’re calm and confident and, yeah, we can just hit it.’’

Millersville (43-8) hosted the regional at Cooper Park Thursday through Saturday, and swept its three games, one with Charleston (S.C.) and two with rival West Chester.

The next step will also be at Cooper Park, a Super-Regional May 26-27, against either Seton Hill or East Stroudsburg, still alive in their Mid-Atlantic Regional scheduled to be completed Sunday.

Eight Super-Regional winners move on to the D2 national championship, June 3-10 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

The starting pitchers got smacked around a bit Saturday, West Chester leading 4-3 through three–and-a-half innings. Then the bullpens, Alex Mykut and Evan Mishell for MU and submarining righty Dylan Howanitz for West Chester, began stringing outs together.

That ended in the bottom of the eighth, which Millersville nine-hole hitter Chase Simmons started with a gutty walk after falling behind 0-and-2.

That brought to the plate MU’s elite top of the order, Losh, Bren Taylor and Thomas Caufield, all lefthanded, which appeared to matter a lot against Howanitz.

“He threw really well,’’ Shehan said, “But it’s definitely a tougher matchup against the top of our lineup.’’

Losh drilled a double to left-center, scoring Simmons to tie the game and end Howanitz’ day. It was Losh’s third hit of the game and seventh against West Chester over the weekend.

The Rams gave to ball to burly lefty Julian Costa, who had thrown 108 pitches Thursday. Taylor flied out to deep center, Losh advancing to third.

West Chester could have then walked Caufield, an all-American who had beat the Rams with a three-run homer earlier this year. Shehan was sure they would.

"You have to get a base hit, not (just) move him over,'" Shehan told Taylor before his at-bat. "With two strikes, Bren got the job done and moved Jimmy to third. I'm still surprised they pitched to Tom.’’

Caulfield delivered a double to left that scored Losh with the game-winning run.

An out later, Keegan Soltis singled home Caulfield.

Rishell, a walk-on who came in with an 0.87 ERA in 31 innings, closed the deal in the ninth.

“We looked at each other in the dugout and said, 'This is Rishell's game no matter where it goes.’ ’’ Shehan said. “He definitely doesn't have the best stuff on our staff, but he has the best mentality.’’

A loss would have meant one more game Saturday, also against West Chester, long MU’s biggest rival and winner of the 2012 D2 national championship. Caufield is from West Chester. So is Chas McCormick, the MU product who got a World Series ring with the Houston Astros last year.

Shehan is now 32-31 against the Rams

"It's always been a knock-down, drag-em-out fight," said Shehan. "We run into them recruiting all the time. We've had some great players from their neighborhood.

“They seem to have won the big game where we didn't. We have a chip on our shoulder, to be honest. We hope it's our turn."