CARY, North Carolina — There are 27 outs in a regulation nine-inning baseball game. The last three only seem like they’re the hardest to get.

They were for both Millersville and Cal State San Bernardino at the Division II College World Series on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Marauders just had the misfortune of being the visiting team.

After rallying for three runs in the top of the ninth to turn a one-run deficit into a two-run lead, Millersville couldn’t get those elusive final three outs in the bottom of the inning to close things out.

The fourth-seeded Coyotes — Yotes, for short — rallied for three runs of their own, without the benefit of a hit, to steal a 6-5 victory and end the Marauders’ season at the USA Baseball Training Complex.

We battled to the end,” coach Jon Shehan said after his team’s second straight loss in the World Series. “I thought we pulled one out there. We just didn’t execute pitches in the last inning.”

And it wasn’t just one pitcher that had a hard time finding the plate.

After getting the first out on a harmless fly ball, Ephrata graduate Nate Young walked the next two batters before giving way to Evan Rishell, who walked ninth hitter Riley Parker and hit leadoff man Jason Shedlock with a pitch to force home a run.

With the bases loaded, Shehan went to the bullpen again. But Lampeter-Strasburg product Kris Pirozzi didn’t fare any better.

He allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch. Daryl Ruiz then won it for CSUSB with a sacrifice fly deep to right.

As disappointing as the late collapse was, it was all the more painful by the fact that Millersville had been 28-0 this season when leading after the eighth inning.

“Obviously it’s pretty bad,” Williams said of the dramatic swing in emotions. “It’s not a good feeling.”

Thanks to the work of starting pitcher Colby Gromlich, the Marauders (45-10) felt good about their chances for most of the early morning elimination game, whose starting time was pushed up several hours because of an ominous weather report.

The sophomore right-hander used his changeup to breeze through the first five innings without giving up a hit. He gave up a run in the sixth and was still cruising into the eighth in his longest outing of the season before finally running out of gas.

Even then, he might have gotten out of the inning without giving up a run. But a error and a two-out double by Giovanni Del Negro led to two unearned runs and a 3-2 lead.

“He was able to mix and spot (his pitches),” Del Negro said. “He had a good fastball and a good spin rate. He did an excellent job of keeping us off balance.”

Gromlich hadn’t pitched more than 4⅓ innings in a game this season, but Shehan said he never lost confidence in his ability to keep getting the Yotes out.

“Remarkable story, this guy,” the Marauders coach said. “In January, he came into training camp and was just attacking hitters, looking like an ace. He had to get double hernia surgery. Just to see the progression, inching his way back, it’s not a surprise to the guys on our team. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Gromlich pitched too well to get charged with a loss and his teammates made sure that didn’t happen in the top of the ninth.

Keegan Soltis started the rally with a single and was lifted for pinch-runner Dale Houser, a Donegal product. After a strikeout by Justin Taylor, who provided Millersville with its other two runs with a homer in the sixth, Houser’s cousin Cole, a Hempfield graduate, singled.

With runners on second and third and one out, Williams delivered with a single of his own before Bren Taylor brought home an insurance run on a perfectly placed bunt.

But as it turned out, the extra run wasn’t insurance enough.

“It’s bound to happen if you place baseball long enough,” Sheehan said. “Rish and Young have been so good, especially throwing strikes.

“(Rishell) is our guy. He’s been our guy all year. Nate Young has been really good and we felt like after Pirozzi’s performance the other night (in a win against Indianapolis), he was the right guy in that situation. It’s too bad how it worked out, but I don’t think we’d do it any different.”