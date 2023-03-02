Coming into Thursday’s doubleheader against Chestnut Hill, Millersville's baseball team was looking to keep a strong start to its season going. With a 10-3 overall record and riding a three-game winning streak, coach Jon Shehan’s club was set for more success at Cooper Park.

In drastically different games, Millersville still won two more.

With an offensive explosion in game one, Millersville took down Chestnut Hill 14-3. Getting things going right away, the Marauders scored four runs in the opening inning. A six-run fifth clinched a dominant win. In the hitter-friendly game, designated hitter Jimmy Losh led the way for the Marauders, going 2-for-3 and driving in four runs. He nailed a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

Additionally, Warwick grad John Seibert and Tyler Wright combined to go 6-for-7 in game one with four RBIs. If that wasn’t enough, Sam Morris tacked on to the lead with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

“Our at-bats have really gotten better as the season has progressed,” Shehan said. "We’ve been more disciplined."

On the mound, senior starting pitcher Ben Wilchacky threw a gem for the Marauders. From the first pitch, Wilchacky (3-1) was solid, setting down the game's first seven Chestnut Hill batters. In six innings of work, Wilchacky struck out seven and only allowed two earned runs.

Michael Kiefer was tagged with the loss for the Griffins. Now at 0-2 on the year, Kiefer allowed seven earned runs on nine hits in just four innings pitched.

Following game one, the Marauders' Keegan Soltis was sent to the hospital to get treatment on a left hand laceration.

“It was an accidental thing, but he got spiked in game one; he needs stitches,” Shehan said, noting that Soltis will be out for a few games.

Game two was a low-scoring pitchers' duel. Until the fifth inning, that is.

Morris and Seibert each had an RBI base hit, plating two runs for Millersville in the first inning. After three scoreless innings, Millersville finished the deal with a three-run fifth inning en route to a 6-1 win.

In his first start on the mound this season, Garet Blankenbiller threw five strong innings. The only blemish on the day came in the second inning when Ahmaad Goldson led off the second inning with a solo home run.

Following the second inning homer, there was not another base runner for either team until the top of the fourth inning. Blankenbiller consistently shut down any chance for Chestnut Hill to tie up the 2-1 game.

In an efficient outing, Blankenbiller got his first win of the season, with 57 pitches in five innings of work. After eight consecutive retired Chestnut Hill batters, R.J. Huth got a hit in the top of the fifth inning.

Griffins starting pitcher Ben Bradt had a solid outing, all told. However, visibly fatigued, Bradt was left in the game in the bottom of the fifth. Scoring three runs off him in the fifth, Millersville padded its lead, 5-1.

In strong outings from the bullpen, Lampeter-Strasburg grad Kris Pirozzi and Morris each pitched an inning to close out the Marauder win.

“(Morris) is super valuable. He’s a winner and we’re blessed to have him,” Shehan said.

The walk Morris allowed in the seventh inning was the first walk the Marauders allowed in the doubleheader.

“Since the end of the pandemic, we put a big emphasis on cutting down the walks,” Shehan said as he noted it was one of the pitching staff’s few weaknesses.