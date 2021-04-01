It's opening day for Major League Baseball. There were five players with Lancaster County ties who were in camps with big league clubs. Three are L-L League alums and two who played their college ball at Millersville.

Here's how they fared this spring.

Cam Gallagher

A Kansas City Royals catcher, Gallagher will once again open the season as the backup for Salvador Perez. A Manheim Township grad, Gallagher hit .258 (8 for 31) this spring, including a double, and had an on-base percentage of .324.

Cam Gallagher stats via baseball-reference.com

Gallagher has been in the Royals organization since he was selected by KC in the second round of the 2011 draft.

The backstop -- who made his MLB debut in hit 2017 -- has hit .241, with six homers and 27 RBIs and compiled an on-base percentage of .308 in 298 plate appearances over 105 big league games the last four seasons.

Chas McCormick

McCormick will be making his major league debut with the Houston Astros. The Millersville University product was on the 2020 Astros postseason roster but did not appear in a game.

The outfielder, who bats right and throws left, was selected by Houston in the 21st round of the 2017 draft.

Chas McCormick stats via baseball-reference.com

In 1,126 plate appearances over three minor league seasons McCormick hit .276 with a .360 on-base percentage and compiled 69 extra-base hits (including 20 homers), 143 RBIs and 43 stolen bases.

Here's McCromick talking about how manager Dusty Baker telling him he had made the team.

#Astros OF Chas McCormick (@chazzyfizzz) tells the story about how he got the news he made the team. Says his parents told him they were going to cry and when asked if he shed any tears Chas acknowledged “big boys don’t cry, big boys don’t cry.” pic.twitter.com/FJWrjOZGCD — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 29, 2021

Tim Mayza

Mayza earned a spot in the Blue Jays bullpen after a stellar spring. The left-hander, who is a Millersville grad, was 1-0 and did not allow a run in seven spring training games.

He allowed just one hit, walked one, hit a batter and struck out six in 6 2/3 preseason innings.

Mayza's numbers are all the more impressive since he missed all of last season after having Tommy John surgery.

Tim Mayza stats via baseball-reference.com

He was having his best season in 2019 before getting hurt. In 48 of the games he appeared in, he did not allow a run and just 12 of the 32 runners he inherited scored.

Mayza was selected by the Jays in the 12th round of the 2013 draft and has appeared in 124 MLB games after making his debut in 2017.

Derek Fisher

Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad who was vying for a spot in the Milwaukee Brewers outfield, will start the season on the injured list with a hamstring injury, according to Adam McCalvy at MLB.com.

Prior to getting hurt, Fisher hit .273 (6 for 22) with a homer, three doubles and six RBIs in nine spring games.

Derek Fisher stats via baseball-reference.com

Fisher, who came to the Brewers in an offseason trade, has played in 168 games over the last four seasons for the Astros and Blue Jays.

He was selected out of the University of Virginia by the Astros in the first round (37th overall) of the 2014 draft.

He made his debut with the Astros in 2017 and was part of Houston's World Series championship team that season.

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski was a free agent before signing a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in February. Before that, he had played all or part of six seasons in the majors with the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds.

This spring, he was vying for the Phillies center-field job.

The Lancaster Catholic grad hit .240 (6 for 25), stole three bases and had a .387 on-base percentage for the Phillies this spring before being sent to the Phils minor league camp on March 28, as reported by Marek Polishuk at MLBTraderumors.com.

Travis Jankowski stats via baseball-reference.com

A speedster who can play all three outfield positions, Jankowski has 64 stolen bases in 350 major league games.

He was selected by the Padres out of Stony Brook in the first round (44th overall) of the 2012 draft.

He made his debut with the Padres in 2015. He's hit .238 with 29 doubles, eight homers and seven triples and compiled an on-base percentage of .315 in 994 plate appearance.