The number one pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball draft - at least according to a way-too-early projection by Baseball America - won’t pitch or catch or play a premium defensive position or change the game with his speed.

If the scouting consensus is correct or even close, Nick Kurtz, a first baseman at Wake Forest who spent his freshman year at Manheim Township, will hit and hit and hit his way to the bigs.

“Out of all the guys who’ve been drafted from here, I don’t know of anybody who’s gone as high as he’s going to,’’ said Manheim Township baseball coach Matt Kirchoff, who coached. “It’s pretty cool.’’

Kurtz was all-Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One for the Blue Streaks as a high school freshman. His brother Brandon was an assistant coach at Township, and his dad, Jeff, pitched at William Paterson University in New Jersey.

“At an early age, (Nick) was probably a higher prospect as a pitcher,’’ Kirchoff said. “When he’d get in the cage, though, you could just see the power. At the same time, he’s always been a tireless worker. And his hitting has now come full circle.’’

After Kurtz’ freshman year of high school, he transferred to the Baylor School, a boarding high school in Chattanooga, Tennessee, even though, “I think he was (committed) to Wake Forest before he stepped on a high school field,’’ according to Kirchoff.

Had Kurtz stayed at Township, he would have been a senior in 2021, when the Streaks tore through the regular season 20-0. A pitcher on that team, Ben Shenosky, just completed his freshman year at Wake Forest.

In the 2023 season, as a college sophomore, Kurtz hit .353 with a .527 on-base percentage and .784 slugging percentage. That’s an OPS of 1.311.

As a freshman in 2022, Kurtz led the Atlantic Coast Conference in batting average (.422) and on-base percentage (.548) in conference games, and had a six-hit, six-RBI game against Georgia Tech.

Over two college seasons, Kurtz is at .345/.499/.708/1.207. In 110 games and 524 plate appearances, or roughly 70 percent of a major-league season, he has 39 homers, 141 runs scores and 125 RBI.

He’s 6-5, 235. He is a lefthanded hitter and thrower, considered a very good defensive first baseman. Again, though, it’s about the hitting. As the above numbers suggest, he’s a remarkably complete offensive player - hits for average and power, scores runs and drives them in, draws walks without striking out terribly much, etc.

“A mountain of a human being, the offensive profile is scary good,’’ according to the web site Prospects Live. “There’s patience at the dish and he’ll rack up a ton of walks, but he’ll use the whole field to his advantage. Oh, and he’s got some of the best power in this class.’’

Prospects Live sees Kurtz as the No. 5 pick in 2024, going to the Yankees:

“The idea of Kurtz abusing the right field stands at Yankee Stadium is quite fun to dream about.’’

Kurtz has also caught a wave at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons do not have a rich baseball history, and until this spring had not been to the CWS since 1955.

This year’s team rolled into the CWS 52-10, the top seed and No. 1-ranked team in the country. They had outscored their NCAA regional and super-regional opponents by a combined 75-18.

But in Wake’s first three games of the CWS, wins over Stanford and LSU and a loss to LSU, Kurtz was an unthinkable 0-9 at the plate.

There was a reason for that, rib soreness that was found to be a broken rib.

“He couldn’t rotate,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. “The young man is heartbroken and I am heartbroken for him. He was in tears wanting to be in this game today and help his teammates.’’

Kurtz was compelled to sit out the biggest college game of the year, an elite-prospect-filled elimination game that the Tigers won, 2-0 in 11 innings.

It’s hard to imagine Wake being shut out for 11 innings with a healthy Kurtz in the lineup.

It’s easy, and tantalizing, to imagine what’s coming next.