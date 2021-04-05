Astros Athletics Baseball

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick (6) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Chas McCormick made his first major league start Sunday and the Houston Astros outfielder made the most of the opportunity. McCormick, who played left field for the Astros, hit his first major league home run.

McCormick, who played his college ball at Millersville, hit a three-run homer to help the Astros to a 9-2 win at Oakland and a 4-0 sweep of the season-opening series.

In the top of the sixth, McCormick hit an 0-2 pitch from Yusmerio Petit over the left-center field wall. 

Here's video of MCormick's blast.

Saturday, McCormick got his first major league hit, a double.

