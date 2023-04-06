Millersville grad Chas McCormick and Manheim Township alum Cam Gallagher both had key hits in their team's MLB victories Wednesday.

McCormick's first home run of the year gave the Houston Astros a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second against the Detroit Tigers.

Here's video McCormick's homer, which was hit to left field on a 1-2 pitch by Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

The chomp is back. pic.twitter.com/4PgWl90AY2 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 5, 2023

McCormick also added a double going 2 for 4 in the game won by the Astros 8-2.

Gallagher also opened the scoring for his team. The Cleveland Guardians catcher hit the first pitch by Oakland reliever Domingo Rodriguez off the left-field wall for a double. The hit, Gallagher's first with Cleveland, gave the Guardians a 2-0 sixth-inning lead in a game they eventually won 6-4 in 10 innings.

Here are highlights of the Guardians-A's game Wednesday. Gallagher's two-run double is at the 5:14-mark of the video.