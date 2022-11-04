Houston center fielder Chas McCormick's leaping catch against the outfield wall in the bottom of the ninth inning helped the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series. With the win, the Astros also took a 3-2 lead in the Series, as reported by the Associated Press.

With one out in the ninth, the Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hit a 1-1 pitch from Astros closer Ryan Pressly to the wall in right-center field. McCormick, a Millersville grad, raced from his center field position back toward the outfield wall. He leaped crashing against the chain-linked fence and made a back-handed catch that stunned Realmuto and the Philles crowd.

McCormick's catch saved a least a double. Instead of Realmuto on second with one out and Bryce Harper coming up, the Phillies superstar came to the plate with two outs and no one on.

Here's video of McCormick's catch.

Harper reached when he was hit by a Pressly pitch. But Nick Castellanos grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

The Astros and Phils play Game 6 Saturday and Game 7 (if necessary) Sunday in Houston.