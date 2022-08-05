Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick had quite a game Thursday night. McCormick had three hits (including his 11th home run of the season), three RBIs and scored two runs to help the Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0, as reported by the Associated Press.

Here's McCormick's home run, an opposite-field shot on an 0-2 count off Cleveland reliever Kirk McCarty in the top of the seventh.

Astros 6, Guardians 0 -- Box score via baseball-reference.com

After the Millersville grad gave the Astros a 1-0 lead with RBI infield single in the third, his single to center (shown below) scored the Astros' second run.

Here's McCormick talking about Houston's win following the game.

McCormick, who is in his second major league season, now has 25 career home runs.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next